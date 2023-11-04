Swiftie’s husband forced to see Eras Tour movie. He instantly finds a hidden meaning in her Reputation dress

Taylor Swift recently released a concert film on Netflix called the Eras Tour, which showcases her songs from different albums and eras of her career. The film has been praised by critics and fans alike for its stunning visuals, production, and vocals. However, one TikTok user claims that her husband, who is not a Taylor Swift fan, noticed a hidden meaning in one of Swift’s costumes that others did not.

The TikTok was posted by Jordan Walker (@jordibrooke007) on Oct. 14 and has since accumulated over 473,000 views. In the video, Walker explains how she and her husband watched the Eras Tour movie together, and he quickly pointed out something interesting about Swift’s outfit during the Reputation era of the concert.

“So I forced my husband to go see the Eras Tour movie tonight. And we’re sitting there, and we’re like, just probably like a minute or two into the Reputation era. And he goes, ‘Huh, that’s an interesting costume choice.’ And I said, ‘What are you talking about?’” Walker says.

Walker says that her husband noticed that Swift’s costume for the Reputation era was different on each side, suggesting that it represented the two sides of her reputation: How the public sees her and who she really is.

“So, you know, I’ve just watched probably like 30 Plus live streams, watched a lot of TikToks, and took my husband about 60 seconds of the Reputation era to break that one down for me. So yeah,” Walker said in her video, expressing disappointment that she never noticed the detail before.

In the description of the video, she wrote, “Has anyone else had this thought process yet? Please cause I can’t give him the satisfaction.”

The video has received over 500 comments, many of which are from fellow Swifties who were impressed by the husband’s observation.

“I feel like you now need to go through every theory and see his opinion. He seems to be on TS wave length,” one commenter wrote.

“I also love that the reputation outfit has never changed because maybe she feels like her reputation hasn’t changed,” a second commenter shared.

“Sometimes we need some fresh eyes on it all,” another commenter added, reacting to the husband’s observation.

“People don’t pay enough attention to costuming in general. Designers put so much thought and meaning into performance clothes,” one more remarked.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jordan Walker via TikTok comment.