‘It’s giving Midsommar’: Movie theater worker shows behind-the-scenes of Eras film, compares audience to a ‘cult’

For Swifties, the Eras Tour was a defining moment in Taylor Swift’s lauded career. The landmark tour, which celebrates Taylor Swift’s various ‘eras’ throughout the years, was widely competitive in terms of tickets. Ticketmaster, the site hosting her concert ticket sales, saw unprecedented demand. So, for a lot of dedicated Swifties, watching the Eras Tour in cinemas is the first opportunity they’ve had to see the show. And movie theater workers are taking us behind-the-scenes of this big-screen event via TikTok

Most recently, movie theatre worker @calihollywood shared the view from the security camera during an Eras screening, where a group of Swifties could be seen dancing in a circle at the front of a theater.

“What Swifties look like to movie theatre workers is low-key the cultiest thing I’ve ever seen,” the employee said, later adding in the video’s description that “It’s giving Midsommar,” referencing the 2019 horror film “Midsommar.”

Viewers of the video, which has now amassed over 8 million views, didn’t quite know what to make of the sight.

“I think it’s sweet. How often do we really get to be like kids again?” commenter @bumpster69 asked.

“Not in a darkened movie theatre, it’s not cute,” @dejuanhayter replied.

But for everyone finding the vibes a little creepy, there were other theatre-goers sharing how wholesome their experiences at an Eras screening were.

“I went today and there were a few girls that ran down but were too shy to start dancing alone, and then everyone else joined too, and I cried,” viewer @tattedunicorn2 shared.

As Swifties flock to movie theatres, plenty of questions have been raised about what kind of movie theatre etiquette applies. When a TikTok showing Swifties singing and dancing during an Eras screening went viral, users were divided over whether this spoiled the experience for other viewers, or if this kind of atmosphere should be expected.