‘Mine used to cut the meat and toppings. They didn’t care bout you fr’: Subway customer accidentally orders No Bready Bowl instead of salad

In 1984, Wendy’s launched an extremely popular advertising campaign that prompted an age-old question many customers in the fast food industry had for the restaurants stay frequented: “Where’s the beef?”

A lack of proportionate protein to the amount of money consumers are spending is a concern many patrons appear to have whenever they’re shopping at some of their favorite franchises.

For a TikToker named Angie (@angieloveshealing) however, she seemed to have the opposite problem after ordering what she thought was a salad from Subway. Her gripe with the menu item she purchased from the popular sandwich chain was not a lack of meat from the sandwich chain, but how the “salad” was constructed.

She posted about her issue in a trending TikTok video where she showed off the salad—which appeared to be dowsed in a deluge of sauce.

“So I found out today that Subway has salads and I ordered a salad and it does not look like a salad,” Angie begins the video.

“So I’m about to dissect this with you,” she says, removing the lid on the container. ” So I ordered like a spicy Italian salad, and you can just see this fucking piece of salami seeping through all the sauce they threw on here. Like I was trying to be healthy, bro, what the fuck?”

Underneath the lid, Angie shows the layers of deli meat slathered in condiments and toppings. She then takes a fork to try digging into the menu item.

“This is weird,” she says, lifting up what looks like a coagulated mass of cheese and condiments to reveal the deli slices beneath the upper layer. Her mouth is agape upon making the discovery. “Oh my God, oh my God. That is a lot of f*cking sauce for one salad.”

The clip then transitions to a man cutting through the cold cuts. “Boyfriend’s being a king and helping me cut up the salami,” Angie says, before the man chimes in, showing off the mass of food in the plastic container. “Look how thick they piled the meat on this, the meat-to-ratio salad might be about…” he trails off.

There’s then a smash cut in the video where they demonstrate the thickness of the slices as she continues to exclaim how little lettuce is in the bowl.

“Trying to keep me thick,” she says as she attempts to mix the bowl ingredients together. They’re finally able to get the bowl mixed well enough to resemble a salad. She calls the meal a “sandwich in a box” before taking a bite.

The verdict? She doesn’t appear to be a fan. “Way too much fucking sauce,” Angie says before bringing the camera closer to the salad to give viewers a closer look at what she just consumed. “Oh my God… What the fuck? It’s still kinda good though.”

She was about to finish the video, before hopping back on camera to share the “marvelous” idea her boyfriend had: mixing the entirety of her salad into a larger Tupperware container filled with spinach.

She says that even with the additional greens, the “no bready bowl” given to her by Subway still had way too much sauce. Her boyfriend chimes in stating that the chain ultimately gave her “three salads” for the price of one. They then shake up the new concoction at the end of the video, resulting in a massive quantity of sauced salad.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Subway via email and Angie via TikTok comment.

Angie added in a caption for the video that she wanted her “$10 back” while also remarking that she couldn’t understand why Subway would charge $10 for that much food in the first place.

One commenter said that the reason why Angie’s “salad” looked the way it did was because it wasn’t actually a salad, but another menu item called a protein bowl. “That’s a protein bowl, I think their salads come in a different container,” they wrote.

According to Chew Boom, Subway debuted its protein bowls in late 2020, and prices of the menu item range from $7.49 to $10.49 per bowl. In 2021, the chain changed the name to “No Bready Bowls” as Angie calls them in the clip, per The Takeout.

Another Subway customer commented that they would at least have their meat cut up by the subway employee. “Mine used to cut the meat and toppings. They didn’t care bout you fr,” they claimed.

According to Statista, Subway’s customer service ranking score dropped by four points in 2022 from the previous year, and it has been steadily declining since 2017.