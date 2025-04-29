‘I waited’: Houston man orders Cybertruck. Then Tesla tries to sell him this one

A Houston man ordered himself a new Tesla Cybertruck, but when he checked the VIN of his assigned vehicle, he realized it was built in early January.

This came as a surprise to him because just a year ago, as Torque News notes, Cybertrucks enjoyed long waiting lists. So when the customer, Reza Soltani, posted in a Facebook group for Cybertruck enthusiasts, he realized a vehicle on the lot this long wasn’t going to work for him.

Apparently, a nearly 4-month-old Cybertruck can have major drawbacks, especially right now.

What’s wrong with a 4-month-old Cybertruck?

In short, the recall. The trucks sitting on the lot were produced during a recall window and require replacement of a bad part, the Associated Press reports. In March, 46,000 of these bad boys were recalled because a stainless steel panel on the outside of the vehicle can fly off mid-drive.

The recalled trucks were built between November 2023 and February.

Not only that, but customers are reporting issues with the fixes. As a comment replying to Soltani’s Facebook post reads, per Torque News:

“I waited for the cantrail parts to arrive (2 weeks) for the recall fix, which had to be completed before delivery,” reads the reply. “A few days before the delivery date, I visited the store and saw the truck, which had now been repaired. The new alignment and fitment were horrible, and they refused to make any adjustments.”

What can I do to ensure my Cybertruck is brand new?

Use the app and reach out. Per his Facebook post, contacting Tesla customer service on the app, Soltani was able to request the exact build date of his new purchase. Another person replied that they refused delivery of an “old” one and were assigned a Cybertruck built April 11.

Tesla concerns

Recently, the electric vehicle has come under fire in social media posts. One driver warns not to take one through a car wash. A teen regretted the purchase of a Tesla when he realized there was nowhere convenient for him to charge near his apartment complex. Uber’s Tesla deal ran into a boycott. And lastly, a woman in March bought a Tesla before realizing just how much a home charger would cost.

