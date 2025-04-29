Texas driver pulls into gas station. Then she realizes it’s a fake Buc-ee’s

Anyone who’s driven through Texas is familiar with the beloved gas station brand Buc-ee’s. That signature beaver is a sign of large, clean bathrooms, fresh barbecue, and fountain drinks galore.

Everything’s bigger in Texas—even the blatant knock-offs.

One TikTok user came across an unusually similar gas station to Buc-ee’s, down to the store’s very layout.

A knock-off Buc-ee’s?

Chix (@chixy38) showcased the lookalike, called The Texan, in a viral video with over 1.1 million views on TikTok. The clip was reshared to X, where it received another 460,000 views.

In the video, she points out the similar bathrooms and the “almost exact same” food selection, including a bakery, dessert bar, and freshly-made snacks. It looks just like a Buc-ee’s location, right down to the various merchandise like clothing, bags, and reusable cups.

The only difference? A smiling man in a cowboy hat replaces the beloved beaver.

“I have 2 of these exact bags but with Buccee on it,” Chix writes in a text overlay, filming The Texan merchandise.

Chix was shocked to happen upon the gas station. “I can’t be the only one who has NEVER heard of this place?!!!” she added in the clip’s text overlay.

What is The Texan?

The Texan opened its first location in 2008 in Yorktown, Texas. It has locations in Cuero, Victoria, Goliad, Port Aransas, Schulenburg, La Vernia, Monahans, Gillett, Port O’Connor, and Port Lavaca.

The brand was founded by Pete and Patricia Dlugosch. Contrary to several commenters’ claims, the Dlugoschs were not original Buc-ee’s founders who had a falling out at the company.

“The founder of The Texan was one of the original founders of Bucc-ee’s. Him and the other founders had a falling out in business so he went on his own and started The Texan,” one commenter incorrectly claimed.

Pete and Patricia Dlugosch did, however, found D&B Oilfield Services in 1982, also based in Yorktown.

What’s the difference between Buc-ees and The Texan?

The Texan, however, is more welcoming to truckers, as one commenter noted.

“All I know is I’m a truck driver and they let us come in and shop and park overnight if we need it,” they wrote. “I’m forever a fan of The texan [Thumbs up emoji] [Expletive] Buc-ee’s!!! [Thumbs down emoji].”

Buc-ees does not allow semi trucks in its parking lots. The brand’s general counsel told the San Antonio Express-News in 2023 that its lots are not designed to support 18-wheelers.

Other commenters said they prefer The Texan, which is located in areas that typically do not have a Buc-ee’s location (save for Port Lavaca), because they aren’t as busy.

“I LOVE The Texan. My bf HATES crowds so we don’t stop at Buc-ees. He will always stop at The Texan,” one user wrote.

But are the prices different? According to Chixy, no.

“Knock off Buc-ee’s better have knock off prices,” wrote one commenter.

“Literally NO,” Chixy responded.

While Buc-ee’s has a long history of litigation against other companies coming for its brand, it doesn’t appear that the beaver is coming for The Texan.

