‘Bro was feeling devious’: Man gets Subway worker to make 6 sandwiches before disappearing

A Subway worker went viral on TikTok after sharing how he got pranked by a customer who asked him to make six sandwiches—only to later disappear.

Preston Walker (@prestonwalker__), the worker, explained what happened in a nearly minute-long video.

“A man just walked into our store and he handed me this paper,” Walker said, revealing a bubble envelope with orders written on it. According to Walker, the man asked whether the worker could make the sandwiches. After Walker agreed, the man left to go “smoke a cigarette.” He said he would be “right back.”

Then, one of Walker’s co-workers appeared and saw him making the large order. She asked if he was making an online order, but Walker explained that the sandwiches were for the man supposedly smoking outside.

To both workers’s surprise, however, the man had disappeared. Besides the co-worker’s car, there wasn’t another car—or person—in sight.

“We are 100% positive he came in and pranked us,” Walker said. “That is a f*cked up… thing to do.”

To add insult to injury, Walker noted in his video’s caption that the customer was “40 yrs old.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walker via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment and to Subway by email. As of Monday evening, the video had over 1.8 million views.

In the comments, users took turns guessing the customer’s motives.

“Plot twist bro forgot his wallet so he ran home real quick,” one viewer wrote.

“Bro was feeling devious,” a second quipped.

“The person probably had an emergency,” a third said.

In addition, others proposed ideas about what to do.

“I worked at subway 23 years ago, I wouldn’t have even cut the bread until he was back in or i made him pay first,” one user shared.

“If you have security cams, you can call the cops on him and have him pay for it,” a second suggested.

To be sure, this isn’t the first fast food prank to go viral. A Little Caesars manager pranked his employees by placing an order for 100 pizzas. Another content creator, meanwhile, pulled a stunt by pretending to cancel an order at Texas Roadhouse.