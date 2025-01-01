‘They’ll happily lie to you’: Woman goes to Subaru dealership for oil change. Then she gets the $1,000 quote

Paying more than you expected at the auto shop is a common experience. While one might go to their local mechanic expecting a simple oil change or air filter swap, they may walk out with more fixes than they bargained for—and a higher bill to go along with it.

The internet is filled with stories of people experiencing this very phenomenon, from paying $2,000 to fix an air conditioning, to getting an $18,000 repair on a 14-year-old car, to going in to get the headlights fixed and being told to just scrap the car and get a new one.

Now, another internet user is sharing her story about how a quick trip to the dealership for an oil change resulted in her getting a quote for $1,000.

How did an oil change become a $1,000 bill?

In a video with over 15,000 views, TikTok user Jaclyn Couch (@jaccouchh) vents her frustration regarding a recent trip to the Subaru dealership.

According to Couch, it had already been a bad time for her vehicle.

“My battery died last week, and it was $350 to get my battery changed,” she starts. “I don’t know why it was so expensive, but, like, it was.”

She later added that she also recently needed to purchase coolant.

However, the real sticker shock came when she took her car in for what she assumed would be routine service. As she had recently changed her brake pads herself, she wanted to ensure everything was working correctly—only to be told at the dealership that it was time for her “60k check-in.” According to several Subaru dealerships, this is standard for the vehicles.

The result? Couch’s car apparently not only needed an oil change, but new filters, new spark plugs, a transmission flush, and a brake flush—which, in total, came to a staggering $1,000.

“It is ungodly expensive to have a car,” she concludes. “And I, like, cannot not have a car because I have to get to and from work.”

Is this Subaru price reasonable?

Seeing this bill, it’s natural to question whether Couch overpaid for these services.

According to Kelley Blue Book, an oil change can run from $35 to $125 depending on the oil used.

Depending on what Couch means by “new filters,” replacing all filters in a car could range from $200 to $500, though the total cost appears to generally fall on the lower end of that range.

The cost of spark plug replacement also varies, though the range is typically between $220 and $281.

A transmission flush will generally cost between $125 and $250, and a brake fluid flush will range between $173 and $205.

Given that this general cost range results in sums between $753 and $1,361, a bill of $1,000 appears to be reasonable—provided that Couch’s car actually required all of these services.

In the comments section, users expressed their views on Couch’s hefty service bill, with many saying that she should have refused the service.

“Is this your first car? Fluids need to be changed at certain intervals but you don’t have to get them done if it’s not needed,” wrote a user. “I can’t remember the last time I said yes to their interval service and I’m at 160K.”

“Just so you know, don’t ever get a transmission flush. Also a brake flush and spark plugs should not be needed yet,” added another. “Your owners manual lists when things need done, check maintenance schedule.” Experts are divided about the necessity of transmission fluid flushes.

“Dealerships are definitely more expensive but there are things you need to do at 60k,” countered a third. “It’d be a lot more expensive if your transmission or engine went out.”

We’ve reached out to Subaru and Couch via email.

