‘I will never use their website again’: StubHub customer spends thousands on Taylor Swift concert tickets. Then she gets an error

Since its start in March 2023, the Eras tour has managed to seat an average of 72,000 attendees per show. That means roughly 4.35 million tickets have been sold thus far.

With numbers that high, there are bound to be some hiccups. Who can forget the Ticketmaster crash out of 2022?

And unfortunately for one mom, she was just caught up in new Eras Tour problems.

Mom-influencer Brittany Cromwell (@notthenormalmom) recently turned to TikTok to share her experience. Gaining over 277,400 views and 10,500 likes, Brittany advises other mothers against purchasing resold tickets via the third-party vendor StubHub. Just 24-hours before the show, Brittany still saw no signs of her tickets, and began to grow nervous.

“I didn’t want to have to make this video, but I’ve gotten to the point where I want to warn others,” Brittany begins.

Alongside her preteen daughter, Brittany sits on her hotel bed and shares how she found herself in this situation.

“I’m out thousands and thousands of dollars by using StubHub’s ticket resale site,” Brittany claims.

Frustration paints Brittany’s face as the young mom begins to rehash the story.

How did StubHub cause problems with her Eras Tour tickets?

She shares that her sole goal of the trip was to surprise her 10-year-old daughter with the Taylor Swift concert. However, after purchasing the tickets via StubHub there were none to be found under her name.

“I’m gonna tell you about their policy, and basically everything you need to know that they’ve done to us,” Brittany says. “Before you consider purchasing from their website.”

Allegedly Brittany had purchased the tickets on Aug. 19. She then shares the screenshot of her ticket confirmation from StubHub on the screen. She explains that once tickets are purchased, the buyer must wait for the seller to “release” them in order to transfer them to another Ticketmaster account.

“Since day one I have had this error here,” Brittany says.

Brittany shares her screen. The error reads:

“Oops! This ticket transfer has already been accepted by another email address.”

Her daughter leaves the frame.

“…which means somebody else [has] claimed my tickets,” Brittany says.

What did StubHub do about the swiped tickets?

After allegedly bringing this to StubHub’s attention their immediate response was to not worry as the situation will work itself out.

“They said ‘Oh don’t worry about it. This is gonna be fine, we have a customer guarantee,’ and they told me about it,” Brittany reenacts.

Brittany explains that StubHub believed there was ample time to fix the error and that once they do so, they would be sure to give her an update.

“Well a week goes by and they don’t update me,” Brittany says.

So, she continues to call.

“We call again and they walk me through it. Again, and they say ‘OK, we’re gonna escalate this. We will let you know, call us when it gets a little closer to the event,’” Brittany says.

While waiting, Brittany then explains she decided to do some of her own research, in which she stumbled across other negative experiences of tickets purchase through StubHub.

She’s not alone

The Daily Dot covered a very similar situation that happened with another Eras concert hopeful. In this case, the StubHub customer ended up receiving both a refund and a $1,000 voucher for her troubles.

“A lot of people went through the same thing and they’re uneasy because they’re sitting there without tickets,” Brittany says.

And after going through the company’s alleged “guarantee,” Brittany claimed to find a series of different loopholes and false information basically falsifying the ticket company’s promise.

She then continues with her personal story.

‘So much contradictory information’

“So I kept calling week after week and we heard so much contradictory information,” Brittany says.

Eventually it felt as though Brittany was getting no true answers to her problem, almost as if the entire situation just purposefully kept getting pushed closer to Brittany’s intended concert date.

“Somebody would say ‘We’ll have a manager to call you.’ No call. Somebody else would say that we are gonna receive a link with either another ticket to choose from or refund. We never got that,” Brittany claims.

She even stated that other customers didn’t receive any information until the day of their concert.

“They wanna just dismiss the situation,” Brittany claims.

So now what?

In summary, Brittany never received the tickets she so excitedly purchased through StubHub and Ticketmaster. At a loss, even the original seller of the tickets reached out to her trying to assist.

“She reached out to me and she told me she has done everything correctly,” Brittany says. “StubHub and TicketMaster are the issue right now. They are not able to deliver me my ticket.”

Brittany puts out one final warning before almost breaking into tears hugging her daughter, sitting in her hotel, hoping the tickets appear.

“So before you purchase from these websites, you have to ask yourself are you willing to have an error like this?” Brittany says.

Viewers can’t believe it

Brittany’s audience had lots of questions.

“So wait, did you get them?” one of many commenters asked.

Others were frustrated for Brittany, demanding answers from the ticket company.

“@StubHub you better make this right! A lot of people already hesitate at buying resale. Stories like this only make people more hesitant,” one commenter stated.

“@StubHub come on… this is unreal! Going to make it my life’s mission to lobby for ticket resale to be capped at 10% over face value. Art > shareholders,” another commenter added.

So of course, Brittany was due for an update. And posted just three days ago, she gave exactly that. This time with a much more positive demeanor.

Laying in her hotel bed, Brittany turns to share some exciting news with her daughter.

“Oh my gosh, look! StubHub just sent me tickets,” Brittany exclaims.

But not only did she finally receive her tickets, StubHub upgraded her tickets to be even closer to the stage.

“They’re in my freaking account,” Brittany says. “Thank you StubHub for making this right.”

Unclear if it was because of the rapid publicity of her original video, or if the situation simply just worked itself out just hours prior to the concert, Brittany continued to thank both viewers and StubHub for helping her.

Brittany has since flooded her page with videos sharing her and her daughter’s excitement for the show.

“I can’t feel my body right now,” Brittany’s daughter cries out in excitement after being told the good news.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brittany (@notthenormalmom) via TikTok direct message as well as StubHub via their press email for comment.

