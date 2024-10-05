‘My 2000 Jeep Cherokee sport coolant reservoir always be empty, but it never overheats’: Mechanic shows how to keep your engines from overheating—and what red flags to watch for

Overheating is one of the most frequently reported engine issues among car owners. Unfortunately, it’s also one of those issues that can be caused by a number of factors.

Featured Video

For instance, a mechanic sparked a conversation on TikTok when he shared that a client’s Lexus kept overheating due to failing cooling fans and several other issues.

Similarly, another woman reported her engine overheated after neglecting oil changes for 2 years. Additionally, a different mechanic explained that water in a car’s oil pan can cause severe engine overheating or even knocking.

Most recently, in a video that has garnered over 56,300 views at the time of writing, a mechanic from TikTok user Gills Point S (@gillspointstire) shared some important advice on how to prevent overheating.

Advertisement

What does the mechanic recommend?

“Having overheating issues?” the mechanic begins.

While working on an overheated vehicle, he explains the importance of keeping an eye on the vehicle’s coolant levels. “Every vehicle has a coolant reservoir bottle like this, and every bottle has a maximum and minimum level,” he says, shining a light on the vehicle’s reservoir.

“You always want to stay between the minimum and maximum, or just be at maximum,” the mechanic advises. However, in this case, the car he’s working on didn’t follow those guidelines.

Advertisement

“This car overheated,” he adds. “They broke down on the road. Had to get it towed in.”

As he inspects further, he shows viewers an empty reservoir. “Look inside this bottle—there is no more coolant in here,” he says, suggesting this as a possible cause of the breakdown.

“So there’s the first sign. The next step is trying to find out, besides having no coolant, what caused this issue,” the mechanic concludes.

In a separate video posted after this one, the mechanic shares that the root of the problem was a broken hose connection in the car’s radiator. This faulty connection led to the coolant draining out, which ultimately caused the vehicle to overheat and break down on the road.

Advertisement

How to spot the warning signs

Beyond the obvious temperature light on the dashboard, experts point to additional signs of an overheating engine.

For instance, if the hood feels unusually hot to the touch or if smoke or steam starts to rise from under the hood, these are strong indicators that your engine is overheating.

Other warning signs include thumping noises from the engine compartment and a burning smell inside the vehicle.

Advertisement

What causes engine overheating and how to prevent it?

According to a blog post by Gulf Oil, there are several common reasons why engines overheat.

As stated by the mechanic in the video, low coolant levels are one of the most frequent causes since coolant helps regulate the engine’s temperature.

Another common factor is when a vehicle is low on engine oil, which lubricates engine parts and prevents excess heat from friction. Without enough oil, or if the oil is dirty, the engine might get too hot.

Advertisement

To avoid these problems, Gulf Oil advises regularly checking coolant and oil levels. Parking in the shade during hot weather can also help, as well as servicing the cooling system regularly.

Viewers have questions

In the comments, viewers are clearly concerned about the issue and have questions about their own vehicles.

“What about when turning on my A/C, my car’s temp rises but doesn’t overheat,” asked one user. The auto service responded, “That’s definitely not a normal thing.”

Advertisement

“My old truck reservoir always went dry no matter how much I added,” shared another “Radiator was always full never leaked just vanished even out new head gadgets still disappeared.”

“My 2000 Jeep Cherokee sport coolant reservoir always be empty, but it never overheats,” wrote a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gills Point S (@gillspointstire) via email and Instagram messaging for further comment.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.