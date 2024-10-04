‘I wouldn’t have kids after that one’: Mechanic can’t believe what kids did to customer’s car

If you didn’t know, a good way to get water in your oil pan is to let your kids wash the car—especially if the hood is open and your oil cap is off.

One car owner learned that the hard way. And mechanic Cody (@the_exuberant_cody) documented it for his TikTok viewers.

Cody’s video, posted on July 24, showed the awful results and picked up 2.5 million views and counting since.

You may not believe just what the kids managed to do.

The unbelievable video

Cody captioned his video, “That’s not supposed to be there.”

Cody says, “Customer states, my kids ran the hose into the engine when the [oil] cap was off.”

He unscrews the oil pan screw and immediately unleashes a torrent of water from the oil pan.

“Jesus,” he mutters as a steady stream of water exits the pan before the plug is completely unscrewed. He then curses, “Holy [expletive}” as a torrent of water is released.

Cody calls over a fellow mechanic to witness the situation. The co-worker asks, “Is that water?”

“That is water,” Cody confirms as the pan continues to drain water into a drip pan.

“That’s so much [water],” he concludes.

What happens when you get water in the oil pan?

According to North QLD Independent Fuel Services, “Water should never be allowed to get into the oil in your engine or gearbox. Otherwise, it will result in significant foaming, dramatically reducing the product’s lubrication properties.”

They also state, “Water in motor oil can cause serious damage to your engine – the oil will be denatured and no longer effectively cooled.”

In other words, water and oil don’t mix. Especially in an engine. Water in your oil pan can be extremely damaging to your engine.

Signs of water in your oil system can include white smoke from the exhaust and engine overheating or knocking, per michanic.co.za.

They recommend getting your car to a mechanic as soon as possible. It’s also advisable to have it towed to avoid further damage.

Can water in the oil pan be fixed?

Water in the oil pan isn’t necessarily a death sentence for your car. Mechanics can assist if the problem is brought up as soon as possible.

Michanic.co.za, notes “The problem may be as simple as replacing a gasket,” however, “In general, however, it’s a relatively expensive repair.”

In a follow-up video, Cody states that the engine was recoverable despite the soaking the customer’s kids delivered.

“The vehicle was fine,” after some repairs were made.

“It did eventually get some oil to it,” Cody tells his viewers. Despite some initial problems, “It’s running fine.”

Cody says they had to flush the engine five times to get it back in working order. Despite some plumes of smoke during the process, he claims, “The car’s fine.”

What did the viewers have to say?

Viewers of the video had much to say but most concentrated on the kids who did the damage in the first place.

Stevevalenzuela (@santana1176) wrote, “Customer states kids Christmas has been canceled.”

Another viewer added, “Customer states the kids fell down the stairs.”

One viewer commented, “I wouldn’t have kids after that one.”

And Damien Almeida (@damed011a) wrote, “Bye bye college fund.”

Someone else commented cheekily, “Legends have it the water is still coming out.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Cody via TikTok comment and messenger for further statements.

