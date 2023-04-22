‘LET US BE PICKY on our overpriced drinks’: Will Starbucks soon charge for light ice?

A Starbucks barista announced the chain will begin charging when customers order their Refresher drink with no water, no ice, or light ice. Customers and baristas alike are not happy with the alleged policy change.

In the viral TikTok, the barista (@iaintshelol) said the new policy will take effect on May 9 at all Starbucks locations, just in time for the summer rush.

“Prayers up, baristas. It’s going to be a tough mf month for us,” she wrote in the caption, addressing the likely possibility that baristas will have to face a slew of customers who will be upset (and potentially argumentative) when they order their usual and are hit with an unexpected upcharge.

While the barista in the video used the hashtag, #canada, rumors have also been swirling in the United States about the change.

Rayah (@4rayah.sunshine), another Starbucks barista, shared similar information earlier this month and even showed a document that seemingly proves the new policy is real. It is unclear where Rayah acquired these screenshots, and the Daily Dot has reached out to Starbucks via email for confirmation of the price change.

Between Rayah and the information in the document, it’s explained that the upcharge accounts for the additional drink base baristas have to use to account for the space left by the lack of water or ice.

In the document shared, the new charge is compared to other “premium modifiers” including cold foam, espresso, and dairy alternatives.

The video has more than 1.9 million views and over 3,500 comments in the span of one day.

This isn’t the first time Starbucks has faced public scrutiny in the last few months. It’s also been criticized for the controversial olive oil drink, botched drink orders, and unexpected upcharges. And just last month, the former Starbucks CEO was questioned before the U.S. Senate for the company’s attempts to shut down its employees’ attempt to unionize, CNN reported.

Commenters under @iaintshelol’s video called out the coffee chain for the alleged rule change.

“Starbucks is so greedy,” one person said.

“LET US BE PICKY on our over priced drinks!!” another said.

“I’m paying like $6 for a refresher that’s basically just all ice. now i gotta pay extra for less ice to get a normal amount of drink?” a person added.

Others expressed a genuine disdain for, or inability to, have ice in their drink.

“If i don’t get light ice my drink is literally 3 sips,” a commenter wrote.

“I genuinely just hate having ice in my drink- I don’t understand why thats so bad. I have sensitive teeth- I’m not trying to scam Starbucks,” another said.

“I can’t have ice because I have severe cold urticaria/anaphylaxis. It’s so frustrating when places up charge or won’t allow no ice in drinks,” a person shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to @iaintshelol via TikTok comment and to Starbucks via email.