‘I can already tell the texture is off’: Starbucks barista shares new Vitamix foam maker. Viewers are skeptical

People are particular about their coffee. After one Starbucks worker demonstrated his store’s new foam blender on TikTok, commenters let their opinions be known.

TikTok creator Graham (@grahamgraham88) typically posts videos about how to make various Starbucks drinks. He debuted the new foamer—a handheld Vitamix blender—in a video posted on May 23. As of May 26, the video has garnered 235,000 views and nearly 8,300 likes.

“Look, we just got them. New foamers!” Graham said in the clip.

The upbeat Canadian creator explained that he would make a vanilla iced blonde latte with white mocha cold foam to test the new blender.

“I haven’t even used it,” Graham said before trying the new tool and topping off an iced latte with the resulting cold foam.

Viewers in the comments section were unimpressed by the new gadget.

“I can already tell the texture is off,” one person wrote. Graham replied, “oopsie … Imma try again tomorrow.”

“Why did it looked like curdle up milk,” a second asked.

“Whats the name of this new machine?” another questioned. “[It] doesn’t seem to really look like it works very well it shouldn’t look like that for cold foam.”

Someone else pointed out that the cream exceeded the blender’s max fill line. Another remarked, “The foam looks watery.”

Graham replied to the latter viewer, writing, “oooopppssss! It’s def not watery because I didn’t add any water but I did put a tad too much sweet cream in the foamer so it didn’t foam as it should.”

According to the company website, Starbucks debuted cold foam at its Reserve Roastery in Seattle in 2014 and introduced it to more locations in 2018.

“While rich, steamed foam has been a hallmark of Starbucks coffee since the 1980s, cold foam is a modern twist on the classic as a perfect finish to cold beverages,” the company wrote in a 2018 announcement.

In other Starbucks news this month, a customer shared all the extravagant free Starbucks birthday drinks she’s ordered, and another claimed that a barista gave her soy milk instead of oat milk, causing her to have an allergic reaction on a commuter train.

The Daily Dot contacted Graham via Instagram direct message and Starbucks and Vitamix via email for comment.