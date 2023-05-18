‘i don’t do this anymore because i don’t want to be mean’: Customer shares all the extravagant free Starbucks birthday drinks she’s ordered

Starbucks is known for many things, complicated beverages included. One TikToker is sharing all of the free, overly-complicated birthday drinks she has ordered over the years. However, she says she’s avoided ordering them recently to avoid being a nuisance to baristas, sparking discussion in the comments section.

The coffee chain provides one free beverage to customers on the day of their birthday, via its rewards program, apparently without a value cap. In the slideshow of images posted to TikTok by user Megan (@m3ganl1e), she shares that one drink would have rung up to $17 had it not been a complimentary item.

“The drink was so big that they had to put it in 2 ventis,” she writes of another birthday beverage in the slideshow.

In her caption, she clarifies that she no longer orders beverages like these on her birthday out of care for baristas. “I don’t do this anymore because I don’t want to be mean to Starbucks,” she wrote.

Some viewers were critical of Megan’s old ways in the comments section.

“As a barista this is my worst nightmare,” one user claimed.

“These don’t even sound good,” another argued.

Megan replied, “You’re right they weren’t good.”

However, several commenters who shared that they are current or former baristas wrote that they would actually find these kinds of beverages funny and enjoy making them—as long as they aren’t ordered in the middle of a rush.

“im a barista and honestly as long as you dont come and do this in the middle of our rush, this is hilarious and i would love this,” one commenter wrote.

“i personally like making long drink orders unless it’s in the middle of peak,” another said.

“i dont mind these kind of orders when it isnt busy i just dont wanna mess it up bc then ill feel bad,” a third added.