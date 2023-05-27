Barista, coffee enthusiast, and TikToker Anna (@annalovescoffee) wanted to share her excitement over Starbucks’ decision to lower the amount of rewards points customers would need to redeem an iced coffee at the chain.

However, it appears that there are a lot of folks on the platform who saw her video on the item redemption who are more stoked about the type of coffee she ordered, which includes Macadamia syrup.

@annalovescoffee you can get any size and add ons too 🙏 ♬ original sound – anna

The video begins with Anna speaking to a Starbucks employee while in the drive-thru of one of the chain’s locations: “Hi, is it true that like an iced coffee is only 100 stars now?”

Anna’s TikTok then cuts to her holding a cup of iced coffee into the camera, where she discusses how happy she is to receive an iced coffee using 100 star points from the chain’s rewards system.

“Oh my God I completely forgot that you can use 100 stars to get a free iced coffee,” Anna enthused. “Also, if you get cold foam, it’s not an extra charge or anything.”

“They even gave me a trenta, too,” she continued, “even though I asked for a venti. That’s so sweet.”

She then noted, “You can get any size, you can get cold foam, whatever syrups you want and it’s literally only 100 stars.”

Then, she got to what viewers found to be the really good part — “I got an iced coffee with the macademia syrup in it, cream, and cold foam.”

She takes a sip of the beverage and expresses approval.

“Mmm, so good,” she emoted. “Thank you to whoever commented to try this because I literally completely forgot. You guys just comment the best ideas; like, I am so grateful.”

Acccording to a February article in Axios, the cost of an iced coffee using Starbucks Star rewards points has dropped down from 150 stars to 100, even as other items are increasing in rewards point charges, supporting the information Anna provided in her video.

The TikToker also added in the comments section that there are some guardrails around it, noting, “Also, iced coffee does not include lattes (anything espresso based) btw.”

One commenter questioned: “Wait iced coffees are only 100 but cold brews/lattes are 200?”

Someone else offered, “It’s like my favorite drink now lol, though I want to try the dragon drink.”

Another user stopped in their tracks, saying, “wait they have macadamia syrup now.”

One commenter, wanting to keep the secret to herself, quipped, “Ok I saw this now. You can delete it a hahahah,” leading the creator to assure her it’s not going away anytime soon.

For users who asked for the specific order in the comments section, Anna wrote it down: “Trenta iced coffee, macadamia syrup instead of classic, cream, and vanilla sweet cream cold foam!!”

However, someone reported it was 200 stars for them to order it, to which Anna replied, “If you order an ‘iced coffee’ in the app or at a store specifically, it should.”

One commenter wasn’t sold. “That’s a cup of ice with a teaspoon of coffee,” that person groused. “Why are people so blind?”

Anna, who is an employee of Starbucks herself, previously documented on her TikTok account what it’s like to be a customer during a store’s peak times. She has also demonstrated how the brand’s vanilla sweet cream is made in a viral clip.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Starbucks and Anna via email for further comment.