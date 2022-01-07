‘Isn’t it illegal to display recipes like that?’: Starbucks worker shows how vanilla sweet cream is made in viral TikTok, sparking debate

A Starbucks barista seemingly shared how to make the coffee chain’s infamous vanilla sweet cream cold foam, garnering over 180,000 views on TikTok.

The video is a repost, according to Anna (@annalovescoffee). She originally posted the video in August 2021, but the video only received 38,000 views on the platform at the time.

https://www.tiktok.com/@annalovescoffee/video/7050198620422933806

“When I posted this months ago and no one cared,” the barista wrote in a comment on the new upload.

Other baristas commented that they were grateful the TikToker shares so many recipes on her account, as they didn’t necessarily remember all of them.

“Stop I was literally making Sweet Creams at work earlier and forgot the recipe so thank you,” one wrote.

Others were concerned about Anna’s job security after sharing the recipe.

“Someone’s getting fired today,” one such commenter wrote.

“Isnt it illegal to display recipes like that?” another questioned.

However, another commenter pointed out that Starbucks already has at-home recipes for several of its popular menu items available on its website.

“Starbucks has a smaller portion recipe on their site so stop coming for her,” one pointed out.

Another commenter also pointed out that many other employees similarly shared the recipe. “Y’all acting like ex-baristas haven’t spread the recipe before lol,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to both Anna and Starbucks via email.

