‘Imma go with piss poor effort’: Starbucks barista says her effort won’t change her paycheck

In a viral TikTok video, a Starbucks employee shares why it’s no longer worth it to her to keep putting in “amazing effort” at a job she doesn’t like.

In the short clip, user Grace (@dreaminghustler) films the outside of the Starbucks location she works at and part of the store’s interior. She explains that she just left the store after picking up her paycheck.

Grace says the realization hit her that no matter how much effort she puts into her job, she will still get paid the same amount week after week.

“No matter what I do if I give amazing effort, great effort, okay effort, piss poor effort, I’m getting paid the same. So I’mma go with piss-poor effort,” she explains, ending the video.

In the video caption, Grace added she was “over it” and accompanied her statement with the hashtags #hatemyjob and #quietquitting. In her TikTok bio, Grace lists herself as a barista, cleaner, driver, and hustler who is “grinding until I can quit all my jobs.”

Her viral TikTok has more than 674,000 views and nearly 4,200 comments.

For those unfamiliar with the term “quiet quitting,” a worker who went viral on TikTok for participating in the movement explained it perfectly.

“You’re not outright quitting your job but you’re quitting the idea of going above and beyond. You’re still performing your duties but you’re no longer subscribing to the hustle culture mentality that work has to be your life. The reality is it’s not, and your worth as a person is not defined by your labor,” user @zkchillin said.

The comments under Grace’s video were starkly divided. In one camp were people who criticized Grace’s comments and thought you should always give a good effort at your job.

“I miss the time when people were grateful for their jobs, now it’s just depressing,” one person said.

“You should always want to be the best at everything you do,” another added.

On the other side were those who sympathized with Grace’s situation and hoped she’s eventually land a job she liked more.

“Min wage min effort that’s why I don’t understand y ppl care about defending multi billion dollar companies,” a commenter said.

“I learned that the 6 months ago. I decided not to do extra unless I get paid extra for it,” another user added.

One person blamed workers like Grace for being the reason you “can’t go to a restaurant anymore.” But Grace promptly clapped back, saying that high prices and inflation are at the root of why the restaurant experience isn’t the same.

The Daily Dot reached out to Grace for comment via TikTok comment but did not immediately hear back.