A viral TikTok shows a self-described Starbucks barista going on a “milk run.” The comments section of the video immediately saw the humor in it.

In the video, the barista records herself pushing a cart into Target with text on the video that says, “Wearing my hat at the store to let people know I’m not a complete psycho.” She then shows herself in the milk aisle and pushing a cart with several gallons of milk. The barista pays for it all, which comes out to be $99 and then heads back to Starbucks.

@madcowgrl just a day in the life as a starbucks barista ♬ original sound – Trueee

Her video of “a day in the life of a Starbucks barista” amassed over 2 million views and over 267,000 likes. According to the comments, supplies usually come via truck haul but sometimes amid shortages or missed truck deliveries, the workers make milk runs.

In the comments section, people laughed along with her about the absurdity of the haul.

One commenter joked that they take their hat off when they go on a milk run so that people think they’re “psycho” for buying so much milk. Another commenter said, “When I did a milk run as a barista someone stopped me and said ‘you are the girl from the math problem.'”

Someone else commented that they work in their family’s bakery and when asked why they were buying so much milk they would say that their “cow broke with the most serious face.”

The Daily Dot reached out to this user via TikTok comment but did not immediately receive a response. According to Reddit, “milk runs” by baristas are fairly common. We’ve reached out to Starbucks about how common these runs are and whether it’s common for baristas, specifically, to make them.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot