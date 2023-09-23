‘Starbucks is ripping you off’: Starbucks customer shows how to save up to $5 when ordering cold brew

While Starbucks has fans all over the world, many customers have called the chain out for their high prices.

As a result, many users have found ways to try to maximize their experience with the coffee chain. These can include gaming the app to asking for less or no ice—a tip that workers say offers mixed results.

Now, a user’s clip on TikTok has gone viral after she shared her method for saving money on Starbucks cold brew. In a video with over 1.4 million views as of Saturday, TikTok user Shy (@peeinpools) shows a Grande cup (16 oz) and a Trenta cup (30 oz) from Starbucks.

“This is a trenta size cold brew, and it’s $5.70,” she explains. “This is a grande-size cold brew, and it’s $4.83.”

Doing a little math, the TikToker surmises that one could buy a single Trenta drink and split it across two days and save around $5.

“I need to take this energy and actually budget with the rest of my life,” the TikToker writes in the text overlaying the video.

She also advises asking for no ice in the drink to increase the amount of liquid they give you—again, results for this advice vary.

As one user puts it in the comments section of this video, “All fun and games until you get that one barista that doesn’t fill it all the way cause ‘that’s the amount without ice.’”

While some advised that the TikToker could simply buy Starbucks’ prepackaged cold brew, she responded that these options offer “diff taste/strength” to what she enjoys from the store.

Others in the comments noted that math like this can be just one part of a larger money-saving plan.

“Wait until she applies this to grocery stores vs Costco…the savings are endless,” a commenter said.

“TBH you can save even more money buying a pound of coffee & do cold brew at home,” another added. “I was a partner for 6 years & would always teach my regulars how!”

“You can also buy Starbucks coffee beans and ask them to grind it on a cold brew setting! Let it steep for 24hrs. . . It’s the exact same,” shared a third.

Still, a few users were less than enthusiastic.

“But then you have to go home refrigerate it,” observed a TikToker. “You pay for convenience when I buy the first drink I don’t have time to go home.”

