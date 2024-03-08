‘I would walk away in shame’: Man tries to order from cupcake vending machine. He wasn’t prepared for what happened next

A customer got more than they bargained for when they ordered a cupcake from a vending machine in the airport.

TikToker Awestin The Pilot (@awestin_the_pilot) shared his experience in a viral video that has now amassed 2 million views. The clip features an upbeat song that starts blaring while dispensing the sweet treat. The only problem is that the vending machine is in a near-deserted airport, attracting a lot of attention to the poor, hungry TikToker.

The lyrics “I love sprinkles, yes I do, yes I do” blared out from the speakers and couldn’t have been further from the quiet and discreet dispensing the customer was probably hoping for.

As they dealt with the embarrassing situation—noting via the TikTok description that “everyone looked at me”—an on-screen caption read, “Today I learned that those cupcake machines at the airport BLAST music when you order.”

Commenters were highly amused by this turn of events, as several of them shared their own stories of similar mishaps.

One recalled, “I had just gotten broken up with over the phone when I bought a cupcake from this thing and when the music played I started crying.”

Another added, “When I tried getting one of these the cupcake wouldn’t come out, so the song just kept playing over and over and over with no cupcake.”

A third admitted, “I would have a panic attack over this,” while a fourth said, “This happened to me at the airport at 8am and it was a Carlos Bakery & it screamed ‘WHO WANTS CAKE?!’ And then a jaunty little Italian tune.”

The vending machine in question is the Sprinkles Cupcake ATM, which is known for being the world’s first cupcake vending machine.

This isn’t the first time a vending machine has gone rogue and caused chaos. TikToker Ally, for instance, went viral after showing viewers how a “Ghetto a** self serving ice cream machine” went haywire at the mall. Not only did the tub spin off the platform almost entirely, but it also ended up being dumped in the deposit area upside down, as Ally cries “That was $5!”

Awestin did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram direct message.