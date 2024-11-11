‘The car dealership told me that’s what they use’: Woman issues PSA after trying Sprayway glass cleaner hack for her car

After getting a car, it can be difficult to keep it as spotless as the day you bought it.

Featured Video

Over the years, many car-cleaning hacks have gone viral on the internet. Some users have shown the best and worst car detailing products on the market, while others have claimed that there are some non-car products that work wonders to keep your car spotless.

Now, a TikToker has internet users curious after claiming that this everyday product can clean car seats better than the alternatives on the market.

Is glass cleaner good for car seats?

In a video with over 830,000 views, TikTok user Amy Bradley (@amybradley810) says that she saw a TikTok video in which a woman recommended using spray glass cleaner to clean one’s car seats—specifically, the spray glass cleaner that foams.

Advertisement

Bradley has a toddler (she notes that toddlers are “very messy”), so she decided to try it out by spraying Sprayway on her car’s back seat.

“That’s just what I sprayed, and it’s already bringing the dirt up,” she says, showing a portion of a car seat. While some parts of Sprayway’s white foam are still visible, others are brown and yellow, showing signs of dirt.

It’s unclear to which video Bradley is referring, but there are numerous internet videos and Reddit posts making a similar claim.

That said, the brand’s website makes no mention of its capabilities in this area.

Advertisement

In the comments section, some users claimed that this tip worked—though they warned that using it can come at a cost.

“Works great. But it STINKS,” said a user.

Advertisement

“Works so great but I hate the smell,” echoed another.

For those who are interested, however, commenters speak to the effectiveness of the tip, saying that it allowed them to clean their car’s interior better than other available products.

“The car dealership told me that’s what they use,” wrote a commenter.

“The ones at Dollar Tree work just as well and are cheaper,” offered a second.

Advertisement

“This is the best. You can clean everythingggggg with it!” exclaimed a further commenter.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bradley via TikTok comment and Sprayway via website contact form.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.