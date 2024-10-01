‘Armor All garbage’: Expert shows the best and worst car detailing products available at Walmart

When detailing your car, you want to pick the best products to make it look nice. Utah-based car detailer @servifnmibe rates which products you should buy and avoid at Walmart in a video with over 207,000 views.

Featured Video

“All right, guys. Detail products that are actually worth it,” he begins, standing in the auto section.

First are the bad products and he lists Armor All, which he rates a -1/10. “Armor All’s garbage,” the content creator says. Why? “It’ll destroy your interior. Stay away from it.”

The same applies to Chemical Guys, which he gives the same rating for the same reason. Then is Mother’s Hybrid, which also has a -1/10 rating. “Just stay away from it. It’s no good,” he advises. “Just leaves a film on everything,”

Advertisement

He then rates the products that are worth purchasing. “Sprayway glass cleaner is the best,” he says, giving it a perfect score.

Up to bat is Megular’s Gold Glass Leather Conditioning, earning a 7.5. “It’s great. These look leather,” he says. “It’s a good product. Pick it up.”

Afterward, the content creator shares the towels that will make your detailing job shine. “If you’re doing high-end vehicles, these towels are perfect for that,” he says, showing off the Platinum Final Finishing Towels which he rates a 9/10.

Although Platnium Detailing Towels gets a point less than its counterpart, it still does a good job with interior detailing. “Here’s your interior detailing towels. They’re perfect for anything interior,” he continues. “I wouldn’t use it for anything exterior.

Advertisement

Moreover, he reveals other products. Megular’s Ultimate Quick Wax is a 9/10. “This wax is amazing grab it,” he recommends.

Suds Lab Foam Canon pressure wash attachment receives a solid 10/10 and for a good reason. “I’ve had this foam cannon since I started and it’s still going strong,” @servifnmibe explains. “This is such a good foam cannon.”

A secret good product is the Suds Lab Tire Shine Rubber applicator, which has an 8/10 score. “Another one of the slept-on products that most people don’t know about is this Tire Shine Applicator by Suds Lab. This thing is so good,” he says.

Last but not least is Cerakote Ceramic Trim Coat Restoration which earns a perfect score. “Then, best of the best right here,” he praises. “This stuff is amazing. It will make plastic look brand new again. Go get it.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to @servifnmibe via TikTok comment and direct message.

Viewers weigh in

“Anything from [megulars] is great, I wouldn’t buy anything else,” one viewer wrote. “Even the [megulars] endurance tire gel is phenomenal, I would recommend that for a durable tire shine.”

Advertisement

“Suds Lab has impressed me so much for the price of their products,” another applauded.

“For 40 years I’ve used armor all and found out it will make a vapor which will leave a film on the windows,” a third stated.

“I was really liking Chemical Guy until the car wash soap spilled on my seat and ruined the leather,” a fourth stated.

So, what do Walmart customers think of the ‘bad’ car detailing products?

Armor All has received mixed opinions with reviewers praising the product for fixing “miscellaneous applications” while others claimed it left a “streaky sort of appearance.”

Advertisement

In addition, Mothers Hybrid had mixed reviews, with one calling it “perfect if used correctly.” So, if you don’t know how to detail a car, it’s best to avoid it. However, Chemical Guys has been deemed a good product because of its “versatility and usefulness” on scratches and stains, making it look brand new.

Wait, what about the ‘good ones?’

Indeed, Sprayaway racked up a near-perfect score out of over 7,400 reviews on Walmart’s website with a 4.9. Reviewers called this a “perfect glass cleaner” that leaves “amazing streak-free results.” On the other hand, reviewers applauded Megular’s Gold Glass Leather Conditioning for making leather appear brand new while others couldn’t see a difference. But its Quick Wax earned high praise, being dubbed as a “wonderful quick way to wax your car” because it leaves a shine.

Both Suds products were applauded by reviewers. The foam cannon was labeled “better than a car wash” and the sponge was “easy to grasp while shining your tires.” Moreover, Cerakote most reviewers loved how it restored their car’s parts while a few didn’t see an effect.

Advertisement

And the towels?

With Platnium Final Finishing Towels 500gsm, reviewers loved the quality and how absorbent they are. The same thing was said about Platnium Detailing Towels where people used them for their cars and household needs.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.