Woman brings French Bulldog in labor to vet. Then the vet tech realizes she’s a breeder and confronts her

A vet tech got into a fistfight with a customer. Here’s who the police ended up siding with and what went down.

In a viral video with more than 2.1 million views, vet tech Ginger (@ginger_chicken) explained how she ended up laying hands on a customer in the veterinary emergency room.

“Spoiler alert: I did end up hitting this woman. But before you judge, listen to the story,” Ginger said.

What led to this vet tech fighting a customer?

In the 9-minute video, Ginger explained that she was already out of it and dehydrated when she got called up to treat a dog that was in labor.

As soon as she saw that it was a French bulldog, Ginger knew there would be complications, sharing that they tend to have difficult labor and often end up needing C-sections.

On top of this, when she looks at the dog, the mom-to-be is emaciated, has overgrown nails, and can barely walk.

“Definitely should not have been pregnant, let alone in labor by itself,” Ginger said.

Ginger was surprised to find out that the dog had been in labor for about 13 hours. Then, the dog owner has the gall to ask if the puppies are likely still alive.

Ginger says the chances are low.

That’s when she sees something even more concerning. As she’s talking to the dog owner, the dog turns around, and Ginger sees half of a puppy hanging out of her vulva. The owner says it’s been stuck like that for about six hours.

“So this one’s definitely dead. The other ones are also definitely dead. And I’m just being honest; I’m being real. I don’t play with people; I don’t [expletive] sugarcoat it,” Ginger said, adding that if they are alive, they may have a deformity.

That’s when the woman “lost her [expletive] mind” and started screaming at Ginger about how she had to “pay for this [expletive]” to get pregnant and that she was supposed to be making money from the pregnancy.

“She didn’t care they were dead. She was just mad that she wasn’t going to get any money for them,” Ginger said.

Here’s where things get physical

Ginger had the self-awareness to realize that she should have removed herself from the situation since both she and the customer were heated, but instead, she stayed put.

Ginger shared that before she became a “civil, tax-paying citizen,” she was “for the [expletive] streets” and genuinely enjoyed “beating the [expletive] out of people.”

Seeing that the woman was charging toward her, Ginger decked her right in the nose (her nose was bloody but not broken). That’s when another worker intervened and sent Ginger to the back.

“Moral of the story is, if you’re a backyard breeder, [expletive] you and don’t come to my [expletive] clinic,” Ginger said.

“My job is to advocate for pets,” she added.

She said the police were called, but when they saw the video and audio recording, they decided not to take her in.

Ginger’s message to dog breeders

Ginger pointed out that she doesn’t have an issue with dog breeders as a whole, noting that she has a purebred and personally knows people in the business who are reputable.

She’s all for breeders as long as they go about it ethically.

In the end, Ginger had a colleague call animal control on the woman because she had a feeling there was something wrong with any other animals in her custody.

Ginger claims animal control found 30 dogs stuck in kennels stacked on top of each other, sitting in their own feces.

PETA’s stance

While some people may want a specific dog breed (Ginger notes that having a specific breed helps you better determine their personality and potential health issues), PETA is of the opinion that “there’s no excuse for bringing more puppies into the world” since there are about 70 million homeless dogs and cats in the United States.

It states that if you really want a specific breed, one in four dogs at the shelter are considered purebred, and there are adoption groups that cater to specific breeds.

“I almost swiped because I didn’t want to hear a sad story… until I heard ‘I hit this woman’. Go on, tell me more my new best friend,” a top comment read.

“You’re like a spicy tinkerbell and I’m obsessed w you,” a person said.

“Animal breeding should require a legal permit, only obtained via exam, and requiring an annual inspection/renewal. People are foul,” another chimed in.

“Is there cameras in the clinic??? POST THE FIGHT LMAO,” a commenter urged.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ginger for comment via TikTok direct message and comment.

