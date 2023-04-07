‘I feel like budget airlines in the end just cost more money and hassle’: Man says Frontier lost bag, had employee’s grandfather deliver it

Frontier is an airline that has come under heavy criticism in recent years. Customers have cited issues such as a deceptive baggage policy, poor customer service, and incidents in which customers were flown to the wrong state among their chief complaints against the low-cost carrier.

Now, a user on TikTok has gone viral after sharing their experience with the airline. In a video with over 498,000 views, TikTok user Cole (@madeleineandcole) claims that Frontier failed to give him his checked bag—and when they eventually did, it was driven to him by an employee’s grandfather.

“Craziest Frontier experience,” Cole introduces the video.

In the video, Cole recounts his journey from Denver, Colorado to Hartford, Connecticut.

Cole claims that he had a personal item and a checked bag. When he got to the gate, he says the attendants asked him to put his bag into the bag sizer. Even though it fit, he says he was directed to the desk to pay for his bag.

“They sent everyone to the counter,” Cole recalls. “People were, like, filming. Some people were crying because they were being so sticklers—and people’s bags were, like, actually fitting.”

This is a common complaint against Frontier, with numerous customers being charged for bags that fit in their sizers. Some have alleged that attendants earn a commission for charging people for carry-on bag purchases; Frontier has not confirmed this claim.

Cole snuck away and surreptitiously removed some items from his bag, returning to the sizer when the attendant wasn’t looking to check his bag and enter the plane.

However, during this process, he says he cut his finger. While seated on the plane, he says he asked a flight attendant for a bandage—only to be told that they could not provide him with one.

“I know you have a first aid kit on this flight. What do you mean?” Cole asks.

He says the flight attendant instead offered paper towels. Around 20 minutes later, Cole says he was provided with a bandage.

Once the flight arrived in Hartford, Cole and the other passengers went to the baggage carousel, only to find it empty. After around 45 minutes to an hour of waiting, Cole says he was told by a TSA attendant that Frontier “doesn’t have a carousel right now.”

“They just left, and the carousel never ran,” Cole states.

The next morning, Cole returned to the airport to get his bag. A Frontier agent guided him and other customers to the location where the bags were allegedly being held, only to discover that they were not in fact there.

At that time, Frontier allegedly denied they could track the location of Cole’s bag.

In a second video, Cole reveals that the airline had now delivered his bag. Strangely, he says it was apparently not delivered by an airline employee, but their grandfather.

Cole claims that he received a call saying they had located his bag. This is where the story gets strange.

“[The caller] was like, ‘Hey, just wanted to give you an update on your bag. One of our Frontier driver is in the hospital. I got it so far, but my grandfather is actually going to drive it down to you,’” Cole says.

The grandfather then proceeded to deliver the bag — to the wrong state. Cole received a call to correct the error, and several hours later, Cole received his bag.

In the comments section, users expressed shock at Cole’s situation.

“You were living in a fever dream my dude,” wrote one user.

“What a security issue having someone not an employee deliver to you,” added another. “Means they were given your person info including address.”

A few users said that videos like these have turned them away from flying Frontier.

“One of the most important things I’ve learned from TikTok is to never fly frontier,” stated a commenter. “So many horror stories.”

“There’s not a dollar amount that I could save that would convince me to take frontier, spirit or southwest,” agreed a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Frontier via email and Cole via TikTok comment.