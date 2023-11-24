‘You’re not getting the speed you’re paying for’: Customer says internet companies are scamming you. Here’s how to get your money’s worth

A TikToker called out internet companies for scamming customers and offered three practical tips for getting better service and prices.

In the viral video, which has well over 350,000 views and hundreds of comments, Xevi (@xeviuniverse) said that to him, internet companies like Spectrum are “the biggest scammers in America.”

Your internet bill can range from $20 to $300 depending on where you live—that’s a big price jump. But the average internet bill is about $65, Forbes reported.

“It’s time to get some revenge,” Xevi said.

He shared three tips for people looking ot get better service and pricing.

Get your own equipment

Xevi explained that internet companies charge customers a monthly fee to rent their equipment (the modem and router). It’s sometimes listed as a Wi-Fi service fee. “They word it that way to trick you, you don’t have to pay for that,” he said.

He compared internet company routers to a Toyota Corolla. “You can pay $5 a month for a Toyota Corolla, or you can go online and buy a Lamborghini to own for like a hundred bucks or fifty bucks,” he said.

Call for a lower bill

Internet companies are known to raise customer’s bills with little notice. “That’s because you’re not in a contract, but that also works for your favor,” Xevi said.

Xevi suggested people call their internet company about the higher bill. When they say that’s standard procedure, ask the person if you’re in a contract. When they say “no,” ask for your bill to be canceled, essentially threatening to take your business elsewhere. The person is more than likely going to offer to bring the bill back down.

Check your internet speeds

“You’re not getting the speed you’re paying for,” he said. He tells people to call the company and point out your internet speed is not up to par. Xevi said this often happens because they split your internet with your neighbors. You have to specifically tell them not to do this.

“Tell them to put you on your own channel and to remove any splitters… If I’m not getting the speeds I’m paying for then figure it out.”

In a comment reply, Xevi shared that he got most of his info by speaking directly to the techs and employees that work at internet servicers, “and they’d just spill the tea. Shout out to y’all.”

Commenters shared their own experiences with their internet companies.

“my internet would randomly go out 5 times a day, because I was sharing internet with multiple people in my complex. called immediately,” a person said.

“we were paying for 80-100mbs, and only got 2-10 mbs lmao,” another shared.

“Because of this video I checked and realized they raised my price $7 randomly. For what? They gonna hear from me,” a commenter wrote.

The Dialy Dot reached out to Xevi for comment via email.