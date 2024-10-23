‘Immediate bank dispute with this as proof’: Sonic Drive-In machine tips itself $20 on customer’s $9.38 order

Should you be tipping at Sonic Drive-In machines? Based on one viral TikTok video, you no longer have a choice not to.

In the video, a TikToker films the payment process at a Sonic Drive-In. His order totals $9.38. And after inserting his card into the machine, he’s prompted to the tipping screen. Things take a strange turn when the touchscreen seemingly malfunctions, generating random inputs on a numeric keypad. The buttons flash erratically, quickly adding up to a $20 tip.

Alarmed, the TikToker scrambles to stop the transaction while saying, “No! No! Go back.” Despite his efforts, the rogue machine seals the deal by selecting the “Confirm” button, finalizing the inflated tip.

The video, posted by user @equinoxambient on Oct. 17, has racked up over 466,400 views and left viewers in disbelief.

Some speculated about potential foul play. “lmfao there has to be someone controlling it cuz what,” one user theorized. Another commented, “was this machine hacked or something? ain’t no way it’s doing it in its own.”

Some viewers shared their own Sonic Drive-In payment struggles, with one user reporting, “last time I went to sonic it literally wouldn’t let you select the no tip option, I just sat there and waited for them.”



“Me and my girl went there and they forced us to tip, the no tip button didn’t work,” a second added.



“This has happened to me and my friend at a sonic,” a third wrote.

The incident has led some to swear off electronic payments entirely, with one commenter declaring they’re “about to start paying in cash for everything.”

Others had more general remarks regarding tipping culture. “I stopped tipping at anywhere other than a sit down restaurant and even then the service must be good,” one of them said.

Previously, the Daily Dot covered Sonic Drive-In machines when they were at the center of discussion about tipping culture. According to a recent Bankrate survey, more than 35% of Americans believe tipping culture has “gotten out of control.”

The survey also found that negative attitudes towards tipping generally rise with age. “Forty-five percent of Gen Zers, 51 percent of millennials, 62 percent of Gen Xers and 72 percent of boomers have at least one negative view toward tipping,” Bankrate states.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sonic Drive-In via press email and to @equinoxambient via TikTok comment.

