‘My electric bill is negative each month’: Woman warns you should never buy solar panels, they’re ‘like a Trojan horse’

When buying a home, shoppers must contend with a growing issue: energy bills.

In the past few years, American homeowners have seen their energy bills increase substantially, with U.S. residential electricity bills increasing by “2% each month compared with 2022,” per the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Some internet users have found ways to try to lower their electricity bill. For example, one user claimed that she figured out how to lower her electricity bill by $230 per month, while another offered a method detailing how one change to your home can dramatically reduce your bills.

A potential answer to high energy bills could be installing solar panels. However, in a video with over 377,000 views, one TikTok user explains why this might not be as good of a decision as one might think.

Why you might pay more with solar panels

In her video, TikTok user Brittany (@britsbustingbusinesses) explains how installing solar panels are “like a Trojan horse.”

“You’re getting into massive debt,” she explains. She then states that, while monthly payments on solar panels may be less than your electric bill, “if you have a mortgage on your house, and your solar panels cost you anywhere between $25 and $70,000 that’s a huge lump of debt.”

Brittany then recounts her own negative experience. According to her, her husband had decided to install solar panels. But, while the panels themselves were installed quickly, “it was an entire year before the permit and everything went through for the solars to be connected to Duke energy.”

“And guess what, during that entire time, we had to pay our electric bill plus the monthly payment for the solar panel,” Brittany states. “So you need to remember that you’re always going to be responsible for those solar panel payments—despite if something isn’t working, if something isn’t correct, every month, you have to pay those payments.”

These problems get worse when the company suddenly increases the monthly cost, which Brittany claims happened to her, and when one tries to sell their home without completing the payment.

“The contract is transferring to the people who are going to buy your house, but not everyone wants solar panels, and people definitely don’t want to take on that much debt,” Brittany shares. “And with the housing market the way it is, like, a lot of people don’t, can’t even afford that debt. So really unless you have the money to pay off your solar panels, your house is most likely not going to sell or is going to have a very difficult time selling, which also makes solar panels not worth it in the long run.”

To conclude, Brittany says that she’s not against solar panels in theory; however, their practical implementation in the present moment makes it too difficult for her to recommend.

In the comments section, many users countered that they had positive experiences with solar panels.

“Well I lucked out. Bought a house a year half ago with solar panels. Sellers paid off the solar. My electric bill is negative each month. I’m in CA so I’m saving $$$,” said a user.

“Was paying almost 600 in electricity in Texas..with solar panels now 165.00 every 2 months …way better,” offered another.

“I bought mine last year. It covers 120% of what I use in a year. So with what my solar panels produce it has been paying for the gas bill,” added a third. “I also bought them not a lease.”

That said, some agreed with Brittany’s premise.

“Our realtor says it’s really hard for people w solar panels to sell their homes cause the new buyer would have to take over the contract,” stated a commenter.

“I only get a high bill 3 months out of the year so why would I want to owe 30,000 + in debt,” wrote a second. “I was like, no thank you.”

