‘Go to Walmart’: Why does this single mom say she was kicked out of Home Depot parking lot for selling burritos?

TikToker Jazmin (@jazmin.gnlz) is a single mom documenting her journey of trying to make ends meet by selling tortas, burritos, bread, and coffee from her trunk outside of a Home Depot.

In a recent viral video, she shared her experience of being booted from the parking lot by a rival hotdog vendor.

“I was selling, but I just got kicked out,” Jazmin says, facing the camera.

“Long story short, there’s someone who sells hot dogs here, and he asked the security guard to tell me to leave,” she explains.

She reassures her viewers, “It’s okay, I only had two tortas and two sets of burritos left.”

The video quickly gained traction, with 44.5K views. Many viewers expressed frustration over her having to leave.

“Pay a homeless person to flip his hot dog cart! WHEN YOU GO LOW, I GO LOWER,” one commenter wrote.

Another asked, “Why are people like that?” To which Jazmin responded, “He pays rent for the location, and I don’t, so it’s understandable, I guess.”

Jazmin refuses to back down

But Jazmin’s determination wasn’t shaken. The next morning, she uploaded another video and told her followers, “I went back.”

“Did I get kicked out yesterday? Yes, I did. Am I still going back to try and make some money? Yes, yes, I am. So come with me and let’s hope I don’t get kicked out today,” she says with optimism.

Upon arriving at the parking lot, Jazmin is relieved to see that the hotdog vendor isn’t there yet.

“No hot dog guy in sight. It’s only 7 AM, and he usually shows up around 8, so let’s hope we can sell out before he gets here,” she shares.

An hour later, the hotdog guy arrives.

“I still have four tortas left, so let’s hope he’ll let me stay a little longer. I usually leave when he’s done setting up, which is around 8:30,” she explains.

When Jazmin has only one torta left, she decides it’s time to pack up and leave.

Jazmin’s perseverance resonates with her followers, many of whom compliment her hustle.

“I admire your go-getter attitude! If I had been kicked out, I wouldn’t have had the courage to go back,” one fan commented.

Some followers even asked for her CashApp details to send donations. Jazmin expressed gratitude for all the support.

Others suggested ideas to help her get more customers and increase foot traffic, with one viewer recommending: “Post it on Facebook a day before you go.”

Meanwhile, some suggested Jazmin find ways to avoid future conflicts with the hotdog vendor. One follower offered practical advice: “Get a license and permit. That way, you can sell without looking over your shoulder.”

Permit Challenges for Street Vendors in Los Angeles

In Los Angeles, where Jazmin is based, food vendors are required to have a permit to sell their goods. However, according to the LA Times, “Of the estimated 10,000 street vendors in Los Angeles County, only about 200 have permits.”

The process for obtaining a permit has historically been lengthy and expensive, with the cost reaching $541 until recently. As a result, many vendors continue to operate without one.

In response to the challenges faced by street vendors, the LA City Council reduced the cost of permits to $27.51 in July, as reported by LA Taco. It was the council’s way of acknowledging both the financial burden and the cultural impact food vendors have on the city’s culinary scene.

Despite these obstacles, Jazmin continues to sell, encouraging viewers to “pull up and get yourself a fresh homemade meal.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jazmin via TikTok and Home Depot via email for comment.

