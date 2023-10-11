‘Pay people serious money they’ll take you serious’: Hiring manager complains about job interviewee showing up in pajamas

A hiring manager has gone viral on TikTok after venting about a candidate showing up to their job interview in pajamas.

The video featured TikTok user Jenny (@ohdatsjennyjennjenn), who did not look happy. Why? She explained in an on-screen caption that she set up 10 interviews, and only two candidates showed up. “One was 30 minutes late and the other one had on pajama’s,” the text read.

Jenny accompanied her video with audio of a man asking, “Afternoon. What can I do for you?” She mouthed along to the recorded response, “I need to buy a gun,” while cradling her neck in frustration.

She further vented her frustration in the video’s caption, writing, “Do people even need a job anymore really!!!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jenny via TikTok comment for more information. The video amassed 2.2 million views as of Oct. 11. In the comments section, viewers largely sided with the interviewees.

“I don’t think ppl care anymore, the wage isn’t liveable so why try so hard,” one viewer wrote.

“Pay people serious money they’ll take you [serious],” a second agreed.

“Places want you to dress up in clothes you could barely afford with the wages they pay,” a third commented.

“Probably cause a perfect resume, showing up 15 min early and suits get you no call back and ghosted so, why not pajamas,” a fourth remarked.

Though commenters supported the interviewee’s fashion choice, pajamas aren’t generally considered appropriate interview attire. According to TopInterview, a job interview coaching service, it’s best to avoid being “flashy,” wearing “ripped clothing,” and being “too casual.” The site states, “Yoga pants, pajamas, wrinkled clothing, jeans, shorts, hoodies, and t-shirts are all too casual for a job interview.”

If not those options, what should you wear? According to Purdue University Global, there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to the best interview attire; it all depends on the job you’re interviewing for. The institute recommends that candidates dress for the work environment. One way to do this is to check out a company’s website to see what the employees wear.