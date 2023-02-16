‘The barrier to entry is so low right now. Just show up. There’s a chance you’ll get the job’: Hiring manager complains after several candidates don’t show up for job interview

While some are still having considerable trouble finding a job, others can’t seem to find employees.

At least, that’s what TikTok user Lacey (@lacey_colleen_) claims in a video that’s sparking discussion on TikTok.

In a video with over 17,000 views, Lacey says that she scheduled six interviews with potential candidates. The first three candidates did not show up.

“The barrier to entry is so low right now,” she says of the current job market. “Just show up. There’s a chance you’ll get the job.”

In the video, Lacey further explains her predicament.

“For the interviews today, it’s just a very quick introduction call. This is like a 15-minute call just to make sure the role aligns with what these candidates are looking for,” she details. “I am hiring for something fairly entry-level right now, and so far, three out of the six have not even shown up.”

In the text overlaying the video, Lacey added, “Why does no one want to work anymore?”

However, commenters were quick to question Lacey’s story, with some giving potential reasons as to why candidates might not show up.

“This is always the case for jobs paying less than $20 an hour,” a user wrote. “People find something better and don’t bother. Can’t really blame them.”

“Could be your company has a bad rep,” another speculated. “I’ve applied en masse before without really digging into the company’s background. Once an interview is scheduled I spent time researching and found their employees are miserable.”

“You said it was a introduction call..not a interview,” a third added. “We all know it’s a [red flag] when someone just hands you a job. Maybe they found something better.”

“Increase the pay and people will show, not hard to understand,” another suggested of Lacey’s company.

Others claimed they were having the opposite problem, saying that they either could not find a job or that their interviewer decided to not show up at the scheduled time.

“I’m on the opposite side- I’ve had two meetings with recruiters and both haven’t shown up. What are you hiring for?” a user questioned.

“Ive been applying to jobs for months now and no ones hiring,” a second offered.

“Lots of folks going through multiple rounds of interviews and then getting ghosted,” an additional commenter claimed.

That said, some users are happy about the changing state of the job market.

“It’s an entry level job,” a commenter explained. “I’m glad the Game of Thrones-esque competitions for entry level jobs are starting to wane. That’s not a bad thing.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Lacey via Instagram direct message.