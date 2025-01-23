‘This action is what causes heart problems’: Expert reveals the right way to shovel snow in the winter. You’re probably doing it wrong

The video begins with a woman demonstrating to viewers the best way, in her opinion, to shovel snow. Lifting and scooping, she claimed, could cause a heart attack. A safer alternative, she added, was to push the snow with the shovel.

But is this true? TikToker Dr. Tommy Martin (@dr.tommymartin) then appears on-screen to fact-check this.

Can shoveling snow cause a heart attack?

Dr. Martin notes it is true that shoveling snow has been linked to acute coronary syndrome, myocardial infarction, and sudden cardiac death. However, he says it isn’t shoveling alone that causes a heart attack. He says that oftentimes, these people might have undiagnosed cardiac issues, including plaque in their coronary arteries, or have some of the risk factors associated with acute cardiac syndrome.

“Then, unfortunately, what happens is they go into the cold temperature and do a workout, such as shoveling snow, that their body is not used to,” he says. “So the cold exposure while shoveling snow leads to increased cardiac workload and increased myocardial oxygen demand. Both of these on the background of someone that may have pre-existing cardiac issues can lead to myocardial infarctions or heart attacks.”

He continues, “So no, it is not just the act of picking up the shovel and tossing the snow, and just pushing the snow may not alleviate this. But it is possible that pushing the snow does decrease the workload that someone’s exerting. And then, in turn, [it] may slightly decrease the risk of cardiac events.”

Ultimately, as Dr. Martin points out, it all depends on that person’s fitness and existing cardiac risk factors. “Someone that is not used to doing anything, even just pushing the snow, can be difficult for them. And [it can] increase their cardiac demand, leading to [a] cardiac event,” he says.

In the comments, one user said, “Done 200 snow storms in my life, not once have I ever worried about this.”

“As an RN I have cared for several patients(older men) who had a heart attack as a result of being outside shoveling,” another claimed.

“The amount of heart attacks we get in the cath lab and when we ask when it started ‘when I was shoveling snow’ is crazy,” a third added.

How to avoid the risk of a heart attack

Dr. Martin goes on to share five tips on how to reduce the risk of a heart attack or other “cardiac events.”

The first tip he shares is to avoid “unaccustomed, vigorous physical activity.” The second is to exercise frequently. The third is to warm up before spending extended time outdoors. And, the fourth is to avoid extreme cold, as this can increase the “myocardial demand.”

Finally, Dr, Martin advises those with risk factors to attend a screening with their physician.

Dr. Martin isn’t the first TikToker to flag this. Matt (@derby502) recently went viral for posting his own “Snow PSA,” in which he urged viewers not to raise the snow shovel above their hearts while shoveling. “This is a novel movement, and [that] can trigger a heart attack,” he said.

The solution to this, he added, was to avoid “novel movements” (movements that are unfamiliar to the body) and to buy a specific kind of shovel. “Get a shovel like this with an arch and a bend in it,” he added, showing the shovel in the video. “It keeps it low for you, and all you do is turn it.”

“Make sure to know the warning signs of acute coronary syndrome,” he concluded. “Some examples could be chest pain, shortness of breath and dizziness. So all in all, if you need to shovel snow this year, make sure to be safe. Know that whether you’re pushing or lifting the snow. It all depends on your current fitness level and your risk factors for an acute coronary event.”

Dr. Martin didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.

