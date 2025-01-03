‘The way she’s creeping up’: Walmart customer says he was kicked out for doing this to a floorwalker

A woman was shopping at Walmart when she noticed a suspicious person who turns out to be a floorwalker.

Comedian and Instagram user Pooh Hefner (@hefceno88) shares a video at Walmart of someone they presume to be a secret shopper. In the video, they are seen coming up behind somebody.

“What’s your [expletive] doing following people in here?” Hefner yells at a person in an aisle who appears to be peering into another aisle sneakily. The person in the video turns around looking alarmed.

“They kicked me out of Walmart for scaring a secret shopper,” the text overlay reads. Hefner’s video has 2,449 views and 2,057,160 likes.

Considering that a secret shopper is usually someone who shops and reports back on their experience to a business, the person Hefner recorded is often known as a floorwalker.

What’s a Walmart floorwalker?

A floorwalker is a person presumed to be on the ground security at stores, dressed in regular clothing, who watch customers and make sure they aren’t stealing. The Daily Dot has previously reported on floorwalkers and the creepy things they do like follow shoppers from their car into the store.

One former Walmart worker turned Walmart shopper, @BigBagSpenny616, shares about their recent experience being followed around by who they perceive to be floorwalkers.

“This guy thinks he’s a cop,” he says, showing one man in the aisle. “Then I turn down this aisle, go to grab my water, turn around and there he is watching me. He disappears right into the aisle.”

Some people think people are paranoid and that it’s just regular customers living their lives. However, others are convinced these people are in fact working for the store.

Are floor walkers real?

According to Monster.com, it’s a thing. Retail loss prevention specialists generally walk around a store and watch out for behaviors that can lead to stealing. Of course, they also monitor employees for theft.

According to one of @BigBagSpenny616’s most viral videos, floor walkers follow you from the parking lot to check out. Additionally, they allegedly use tactics like getting in front of you so that it seems like they are not following you but then re-appearing in new aisles near you.

What are viewers saying?

“Some of the secret shoppers are odd, the Walmart by me had this one guy as one and he was like guarding the women’s section. He ended up making himself look like a creep cause he just kept circling back to the woman’s bra area. So my parents reported him. And Walmart was like, ‘He’s actually a secret shopper,’” one comment recalls.

“A snitch would look like that tho,” says another person.

“We need more people like you in this world,” someone else says.

“She ready to pounce, in attack mode and everything,” a different comments says.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart for comment via email and to Hefner for comment via Instagram message and comment.

