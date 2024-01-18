‘Someone’s ex is allergic to kiwi’: ShopRite customers find a single kiwi slice in each shrink-wrapped fruit. Why?

A ShopRite customer is calling attention to a recent trend she’s spotted at her local store: single slices of kiwi packaged on top of different types of fruit in the produce section.

In a video posted on Wednesday, TikTok user Katie (@kthehl) surveyed a wide array of produce—including fruits like watermelon and pineapple—and noticed they were adorned with a single slice of kiwi. As of Wednesday, Katie’s TikTok has earned more than 150,000 views and more than 10,000 likes.

“Can someone explain to me what’s with putting a singular kiwi slice in?” Katie asked viewers. “Does it keep these fresh? I’ve never seen this.”

As it turns out, Katie’s conclusion could be right. There’s been some speculation online as to why grocery stores tend to do this, with some guessing it’s just for appearances and others hypothesizing it’s because of the enzyme kiwis release called actinidin. The enzyme can help with digestion and also makes kiwis a natural tenderizer.

The Daily Dot reached out to Katie via TikTok comment and ShopRite via email for further information.

Commenters on Katie’s video shared their own guesses as to why kiwi seemed to be packaged with other fruits.

“Kiwi is known for its ability to naturally tenderize other fruits due to its enzyme called actinidin,” user Brooke Martin (@brookemartin1313) said. “This enzyme helps to break down proteins, making the other fruits softer and more palatable.”

“I mean there is a thing with some fruits where if you put a ripe or overripe fruit with underripe fruit, it will make them ripen up, but I don’t this,” user @starvingscientist98 said.

According to Reader’s Digest, one of the easiest ways to ripen fruit is to place it with already-ripe fruit in a bag.

Other commenters shared that they were allergic to kiwi and eating in fruit that’s been in contact with kiwi could easily cause an allergic reaction.

“This is so wild it’d ruin everything for me I’m allergic to kiwi,” user @emoveggies said.

“I’m deathly allergic to kiwi if I was going to buy fruit and saw this I would cry,” user Mandy (@mandalin143) said.

“I’m allergic but they taste so good I eat [through] the hives,” user @literallyjustkendolynn said.