What’s going on with ‘Shadow Wizard Money Gang’ memes?

The “Shadow Wizard Money Gang” memes have evolved into a viral sensation across various social media platforms. Starting off as a simple producer tag on songs, this intriguing meme highlights the internet’s fascination with quirky and unexpected content.

The birth of a viral phrase

The journey of this meme began with the release of the Joeyy song, “Gout,” on Dec. 2, 2022. The song, produced by DJ Smokey, included his producer tags, “Shadow wizard money gang, we love casting spells. This song is sponsored by the shadow government.” The producer tag, voiced in a deep timbre, immediately captured the attention of audiences.

Spread and viral adoption

The phrase quickly gained traction on TikTok, where users began creating lip-dub videos. One of the earliest TikTok examples came from user @dudegetoffmylawn on Dec. 22, 2022, garnering significant views and increasing the meme’s widespread popularity.

The masturbation-witchcraft controversy

In November 2022, Christian influencer Sierra Scribner (@thatjesusgeneration) uploaded a now-deleted post in which she claimed that “masturbation is a form of witchcraft.”

On Jan. 1, 2023, TikToker @mike_literus690 posted a mashup video of the influencer saying “masturbation is a form of witchcraft,” followed by himself lip-dubbing to the “shadow wizard money gang, we love casting spells” tag.

This reinterpretation struck a chord with audiences and spawned a new trend where TikTok users combined the Scribner’s claim that self-love and pleasure are the practices of sorcery along with images or videos of wizards.

Artistic interpretations and fan art trend

In May 2023, the meme sparked a fan art trend on X, formerly Twitter, where artists depicted the “Shadow Wizard Money Gang” as wizards donning robes with hoods and jewelry. This trend sparked numerous reinterpretations that included 3D renders and elaborate artworks that depicted bejeweled wizards.

shadow wizard money gang pic.twitter.com/bFub3zx2Fh — RE (@RE_Thinkin) May 23, 2023

The ‘Shadow Wizard Money Gang’ and music production

Behind the meme were music producers DJ Smokey and Louka Tessier, who have been known for their unique and attention-grabbing producer tags. In an interview with Know Your Meme, they expressed their views on the meme’s impact. While the duo emphasized their focus on being serious artists, they also acknowledged the meme’s role in bringing more attention to their work.

The enduring legacy of ‘Shadow Wizard Money Gang’

This meme’s journey from a producer tag in a song to a viral internet phenomenon underscores the power of social media in shaping and spreading cultural trends. Platforms like TikTok and Twitter have played a crucial role in the meme’s dissemination and evolution.

The “Shadow Wizard Money Gang” meme represents the internet’s ability to transform a simple phrase into a multifaceted cultural phenomenon. From inspiring artworks to sparking online debates, the meme has left an indelible mark on internet culture.

“Shadow Wizard Money Gang” is also a testament to the dynamic and ever-evolving world of internet memes. It highlights how a single phrase can ignite the imagination of millions, leading to diverse creative expressions and discussions.