‘Until we meet again!’: A history of Skeletor memes

Skeletor, the iconic supervillain from the 1980s cartoon series “He-Man Masters of the Universe,” has transcended his original role as a bad guy and become a staple of meme culture. Known for his skull-faced appearance and status as He-Man’s archenemy, Skeletor’s transition from animated antagonist to meme legend is as intriguing as it is humorous.

Origins and character development

Skeletor started off as the primary villain in the “Masters of the Universe” franchise. Throughout the series, the blue-skinned sorcerer with a skull for a face was portrayed as cunning and relentless in his bid to conquer the planet Eternia, and discover the secrets of Castle Grayskull. Along with his quest for power, Skeletor’s masterful insults made him a memorable character for fans.

Transition from comic character to meme icon

Skeletor’s transformation from a Saturday morning cartoon villain to an internet sensation began with his use in various image macros. The Skeletor facts meme, one of the earlier Skeletor meme formats, typically featured the villain stating a disturbing fact and running off while saying his catchphrase, “Until we meet again!”

This format was created by the Facebook page Sinister Skeletor and quickly expanded to other platforms like Reddit, gaining widespread popularity.

Variations and spread

As with most memes, Skeletor’s image has been adapted and modified in countless ways, with each version bringing a new twist to the character’s legacy. One popular variation is the joke’s on you meme, which features a pointing Skeletor with the caption, “the joke’s on you, I’m into that sh*t.”

The image of Skeletor pointing originated from a 1984 episode of “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe,” and the meme was often used to express acceptance of someone else’s criticism as a point of pride.

The appeal of Skeletor memes

The appeal of Skeletor’s character in meme culture lies in the combination of nostalgia and humor. For those who grew up watching “He-Man,” these memes offer an entertaining reinterpretation of a childhood villain.

For newer audiences, the absurdity of a cartoon skeleton saying something outrageous or self-aware is in itself inherently amusing. This blend has allowed Skeletor to remain relevant in the fast-paced world of internet memes.

From his origins as a menacing villain in a children’s cartoon to his current status as a meme icon, Skeletor’s transformation proves that he is not just a character who became popular online; it reflects how nostalgia, creativity, and humor can converge to create something that resonates with both old fans and new audiences.

As memes continue to be a significant part of online discourse, Skeletor’s presence in the realm of memes reminds us of the unexpected ways characters can transcend their original contexts and take on new life in the digital age.

As the villain would say, “Until we meet again,” in yet another meme.