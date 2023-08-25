‘I’m not gonna move on from this’: Server says she was fired over text for allegedly having ADHD

A server’s TikTok has gone viral after they accused their former employer of firing them for having ADHD.

In a video with over 1.2 million views as of Friday, Canadian TikTok user Min (@twoflwr) shows the text telling them that they’ve been fired.

“Now you may be asking yourself, what happened here?” Min says. “I’ll tell you what f*cking happened. The last shift I worked, I told her that I have ADHD.”

Min goes on to say that she spoke with a co-worker about their firing, and the co-worker “basically confirmed” that Min was fired for saying that they had ADHD.

ADHD is a recognized disability by the Ontario Human Rights Commission. As such, “an employer cannot fire a worker, or deny them a job or promotion, because of a mental health issue or other disability,” per Ontario’s Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.

“The employer has a duty to accommodate the worker’s disability-related needs, unless doing so would cause undue hardship, based on significant costs or health and safety factors,” notes the Ministry.

Additionally, it may not have been fully legal to simply fire Min without warning, depending on how long they worked for the restaurant.

“…Employers must give reasonable notice of dismissal or pay in lieu of notice if the employee being discharged has been continuously employed with the same employer for more than three months,” explains Peninsula Employment Services Ltd. “The amount of notice required depends on the employee’s length of service with the company.”

In response to their firing, Min sent a text message directly accusing their former boss of discrimination.

“If you were going to fire me so abruptly like this, I would have appreciated some honesty about the fact that it’s based in discrimination and fully unethical – instead of avoiding the truth and feigning innocence,” the text messages reads in part. “You’re a grown woman and a business owner. if you’re going to [be] openly discriminatory, at least be honest about it.”

Min added in the caption that they had submitted a claim to the labor board.

Commenters were quick to come to Min’s defense.

“How nice of them to give you a free lawsuit,” a user wrote.

“This is amazing,” added another. “Don’t let them walk all over you! Better opportunities will come your way.”

Other commenters shared their own stories about having ADHD in the workplace.

“THIS HAPPENED TO ME TOO AT CANES,” a user alleged. “I briefly mentioned it and the next thing I knew, I’m off the schedules, logged out of everything, etc.”

“I don’t tell ANYONE about my adhd anymore,” stated a second. “Not bosses, coworkers, customers. Not even family if they stop by the workplace I don’t risk it.”

“Telling anyone about my adhd has never done anything good,” offered an additional TikToker. “I just stay silent now.”

