‘I am shocked at this laziness’: McDonald’s customer orders large iced coffee, finds out she got bamboozled

A McDonald’s customer in Perth, Australia, recently went viral when she claimed her large iced coffee order was switched with a regular black coffee hidden inside a large cup.

TikToker Tayla (@taylacespedes) filmed the clip shortly after leaving the drive-thru to capture the absurdity of how one worker allegedly attempted to bamboozle her. The video has been viewed over 1.6 million times as of publication.

“So we ordered a large coffee. One large coffee. And I’m like, oh, there’s an extra cup there, right?” Tayla began.

Then, she revealed the twist. “They put two cups,” she says before sliding the cups apart, revealing a regular black coffee hidden inside the empty large cup. “So, if I just took that home, I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, I got my large coffee. What is Macca’s doing? I’m going to drive back through the drive-thru. … I’m going to see what they say,” she concluded.

Some viewers shared similar experiences.

“My mother had the same thing happen to her with a cold drink she ordered a large but the had a medium cup in the large cup,” a viewer said.

“I ordered a cookies &cream mc fluffy a m&m McFlurry and asked for a vanilla sundae and was told they only had chocolate ice cream and couldn’t do a plain sundae ?? Yet their was vanilla in McFlurrys,” another added.

“Same thing happened to me with my Carmel frappe,” a third remarked.

Some suggested that the coffee mix-up was a mistake and that the extra cup was to protect her hands.

“Sometime in Cafe the cups get mixed you but just always go back and be nice,” one suggested.

In a follow-up video, Tayla confirmed that it was a mistake. According to her, the manager “blasted” the worker assigned to coffees. “Profusely apologizing,” the manager remade her coffee.

Unfortunately, as the rate of inflation increased, service also seemed to decline throughout the fast food landscape. While McDonald’s prices increased by 100% since 2014, according to an article from Fox59, venues like Popeyes and Taco Bell’s prices swelled over 80%. Subway and Starbucks ranked the lowest, with a 39% rise. Meanwhile, customers have gone viral for highlighting McDonald’s customer service mishaps. Some have complained about being overcharged. One customer was evenly mistakenly charged for 58 Hi-C drinks.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tayla and McDonald’s via email for further comment.

