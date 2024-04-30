‘I drive a Toyota Corolla, and I’m content’: Snoop Dogg’s daughter defends self after getting mocked for driving a Toyota Corolla

People are apparently mad at this celebrity daughter for not flexing her status more, making fun of her for driving a pretty standard car. But her response to the haters was the epitome of grace.

The celebrity in question? Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus. (Yes, Snoop’s legal last name is Broadus. His full name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) Snoop has four kids, three boys and one girl.

Broadus, CEO of Choc Factory Co. makeup, has opened up in recent years about living with lupus, an autoimmune disease that attacks healthy tissues and disproportionately affects Black women. Broadus was diagnosed when she was six years old, the LA Times reported.

Just earlier this year, Broadus suffered a stroke, which she has since recovered from. It’s unclear if it was related to her lupus.

In a viral video that’s already garnered 4.2 million views, Broadus responds to people who mocked her for driving a Toyota Corolla. It seems people expected her to have a more luxurious car given her dad’s status. Snoop is not only a music legend, but he stays employed doing what seem to be random side quests—whether it’s collaborating with Martha Stewart or representing brands in advertisements.

It is unclear what video or post triggered people to make fun of Broadus for driving a Toyota. The viral video was also posted under a TikTok account that repurposed other people’s videos, so it’s unclear when Broadus originally posted the clip and on what platform.

Broadus admitted she was a bit taken aback when her dad presented her with her Toyota Corolla after she’d been driving an Acura, which is a luxury car brand. But she changed her outlook on it, choosing to be grateful for the car.

“It don’t matter ’cause my dad is rich and because I have this and I have that when that sh*t don’t mean nothing to me. Like, I drive a Toyota Corolla, and I’m content. Content,” Broadus says.

Many therapists and mental health experts say that contentment is the foundation of happiness. Contentment is a more long-lasting feeling than happiness, and it’s rooted in accepting and being grateful for the present.

Broadus says she used to compare her life to other young women on social media and does feel a bit stuck in life right now, but she maintains a grateful attitude.

“I’m in a very blessed position, you know what I’m saying? And sometimes they journey is they journey, and your journey is your journey,” Broadus says.

While Toyota Corollas are not the most exciting car, they’re considered a great value and extremely reliable, with many owners getting 200,000 miles out of them. Plus, they’re fuel efficient and have a solid safety record.

The video has nearly 10,000 comments, and many people commended Broadus’ reaction.

“Toyota Corolla good on gas frfr,” a top comment read.

“My dad drives a toyota corolla and he’s been a millionaire since the 80’s frfr,” a person said.

“Cori is not materialistic and I’m here for it. Finally a celebrity kid who isn’t spoiled,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Broadus for comment via Instagram direct message.

