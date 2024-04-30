‘I thought it was chocolate bread too’: Cheesecake Factory workers mock customers who didn’t know restaurant served cheesecake, thought bread was chocolate-flavored

A TikTok by a group of Cheesecake Factory workers proves that service industry workers hear customers say bizarre things daily.

TikTok user Fuschia Evans (@bigdawgfusch) often shares content about her job at the Cheesecake Factory. Her co-workers often make appearances in her videos. For example, in one video, she films her co-workers at the start of their shifts vs. at the end to showcase the toll a shift at the Cheesecake Factory can take. In her most recent video, Evans asks some of the same co-workers, “What is the craziest thing someone said today?”

Her video was viewed 52,000 time since it was posted on Sunday.

The answers did not disappoint

First up in the video is the TikToker herself. “Hey, Fuschia. What is the craziest thing someone has ever asked you?” her co-worker questions. Immediately, she responds, “Do we sell cheesecakes?”

She then gestures to the large cheesecake display, saying with a smile, “Yeah.”

A worker named Kennedy says a customer who was highly allergic to oranges asked her if the orange chicken contained oranges. One of the main ingredients in most—if not all—orange chicken dishes is orange juice.

Another worker named Valerie says she was asked, “How does our water come?” However, she says she had a witty comeback ready. “I told him, ‘In a cup.’”

“‘Is your Saturday and Sunday brunch menu only available on Saturdays and Sundays?’” a worker named Kelly recalls another customer asking. Kelly also has a sarcastic reply. “’No, we just thought it was a good title,’” she quips.

Another worker says a customer asked if the chicken in the Grilled Chicken and Avocado Club comes grilled. “It literally says ‘grilled chicken’ on the … menu,” the worker fires back.

Another worker says that they were asked by a customer for the Cheesecake Factory’s “chocolate bread.”

The TikTok is inspiring service-industry workers

The TikTok is inspiring some to share the most bizarre questions they’ve ever been asked while working a customer-facing job.

“When I worked at Dunkin someone asked if we sold iced coffee,” one user recalled.

“I bartend in Vegas. Someone asked me what casino I lived in,” a second commented.

“I worked at McDonald’s and this girl came up to order and asked if the mcchicken had chicken in it,” another shared.

Some viewers say they think the customers’ questions are valid.

“Ok but the weekend brunch menu I feel like isn’t that bad bc you can still sell items off that menu,” one said.

“I thought it was chocolate bread too when I was younger,” another shared.

What’s in the Cheesecake Factory bread?

The Cheesecake Factory brown bread is as famous as its cheesecake. The restaurant is cagey about the recipe for the brown bread. But people who have attempted to recreate it believe it is made with cocoa and espresso powder. If true, that means it could technically be called “chocolate bread.” And that customer was, in fact, valid by calling it such.

Calling it “chocolate bread” isn’t as uncommon as one would think

In a Reddit post, another user shares that they were mocked by the people they went to the Cheesecake Factory with for calling the bread “chocolate bread.” “I can’t believe I believed it was chocolate bread this entire time!! Nobody ever told me!! Like I always called it chocolate bread to the waiters and my parents and literally everyone else,” they shared after getting “laughed at.”

But other redditors reassured the poster. They said that if the poster can taste the chocolate notes in the bread, that must mean they have “a more refined, sensitive palate.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Evans via TikTok comment and direct message.

