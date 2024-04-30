‘Like yall could’ve paid together then Venmo each other after’: Restaurant server pushed to tears after party of 40 requested separate checks

Separate checks have their pros and cons, but I think we can all agree that 40 separate checks for one meal is a step too far. However, that’s what server Lizeth said happened to her as she captured the astonishing moment on TikTok. In a video with over 145,200 views, Lizbeth stayed shocked as each and every single receipt printed out, while a mocking on-screen caption read, “Party for 40, separate checks please.”

Continuing the conversation in the comments section, Lizeth (@lizeth_vela8) revealed that the situation actually reduced her to tears. “I don’t mind 5-10 but 40, I would’ve cried,” one TikTok commenter said, to which Lizeth replied, “I did a little.”

“Girl thank god y’all have added gratuity cause I would’ve been mad as hell,” another commenter added. While a fellow server wrote, “Remember. It’s all worth it on payday. That’s what I tell myself at work.”

However, Lizeth was less optimistic, as she replied to this viewer, saying, “Not a server payday, our checks are like 60 bucks.”

Meanwhile, another commenter asked what the actual issue with asking for separate checks is. In response, Lizeth broke it down like this: “It’s very time consuming and takes a lot of time away from other tables who then get upset. Not to mention certain people will try to claim they didn’t have certain drinks or appetizers and won’t pay.”

Lizeth didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

This isn’t the first time separate checks have caused chaos. In a storytime video, server Stephanie (@sassyserver0529) shared what happened when a group of customers tried to split a $3,000 check. “You clearly guaranteed these people food, and you clearly guaranteed us our money on one single check,” she recalls telling the aggrieved customer. “So, I would suggest getting those … Venmo’s going because we’ll be back in a few minutes to run your card.”

Still, hopefully, these customers fared better than TikTok user Steve (@stevie2chains), who couldn’t afford an Uber home after spending $150 on “mozzarella sticks and water.”

“[It] has been a running joke in our friends group since,” he said in an Instagram direct message exchange with the Daily Dot. “There were just so many people at our table they didn’t want to do the math. And I, frankly, didn’t care enough to be the guy to only pay for what I ordered.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.