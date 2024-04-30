‘Nahh i would ask for a redo that would drive me crazy’: Homeowner gets new countertop installed, then notices something unusual

One woman’s newly installed granite countertop came with an additional design feature she didn’t request, and probably never wanted in the first place. A dead fly was trapped under the upper sealing layer of the stone.

Krista Conaway (@kristaconaway) posted a viral TikTok to show off the fixture.

A text overlay in the video reads: “When you’re really excited about your new counter top and then you realize…..”

The beginning of the clip shows off what appears to be a dark spec on the countertop. They attempt to wipe it off several times, but it doesn’t budget. After a few seconds, the video zooms in on the speck, showing off that the spec isn’t a crumb or piece of fabric but rather a squashed fly that somehow got stuck to the countertop as part of the laminating process.

“A fly is printed on the laminate!!!!” she exclaims in a second text overlay of the video.

Conaway says that since the little guy was there to stay, her and her family “just decided to give him a name and welcome him to all th[e] family dinners”

She appears to have taken the mistake in stride. However, there were several viewers who said they would have probably had their countertop removed and replaced if they spotted a bug right beneath its surface as Conaway did.

“Omg that would drive me insane,” one user on the app wrote, while another bluntly replied, “Nope. New slab please. NOW!”

“Nahh i would ask for a redo that would drive me crazy,” another said.

“I would honestly probably have to get it removed or cover it up. My ocd would be forever wiping it,” another echoed.

Another TikTok user joked that they would’ve used the opportunity to leverage their anger over the problem into not paying for the countertop. “This is your lucky day, you just won yourself a brand new free countertop!” one said.

But others laughed right along with Conaway. “That would bug me,” one quipped. That’s the top comment on the video, gaining 23,000 likes.

Conaway’s video amassed 2 million views, making it the most popular one on her page. She has since pinned it to her account.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Conaway via TikTok comment for further information on her fly fiasco.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.