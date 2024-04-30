‘I promise we will never fault you for that’: Stylist shares tricks for getting your hair done while you’re at work

One stylist doled out tips for getting your hair done while working, and many have taken note.

In a viral video that has amassed over 1.1 million views, hairstylist and TikToker quesofunditto (@quesofunditto) responded to another TikToker’s gripe over having to use paid time off for hair appointments.

“When did using PTO to go get your hair done become a thing?” user @Lexie Ferment asked, prompting the response.

The stylist shot back with a plain imperative: Schedule hair appointments while still on the clock.

“Don’t use your PTO time,” she said plainly.

She then encouraged viewers to attend hair appointments while still working.

“Just come in, bring your laptop, bring some AirPods, and ask for a quiet appointment,” she advised. “If you need to take a meeting, no stylist is ever going to stop you from doing that.”

She also assured viewers that hairstylists would be understanding about the need to work through an appointment.

“I promise you, no one will ever be upset that you are squeezing your hair in during your work day,” she said. “We will never fault you for that.”

Some viewers found the advice useful and agreed with the take.

“This! WFH means work from anywhere, including the salon,” user wedidntstarthefiber commented.

However, others noted most workers would be unable to pull the stunt.

“So few people actually have remote jobs who can do this,” user cheeseburt pointed out.

“Crying in healthcare,” user Amanda said.

“Crying -sincerely a teacher,” another viewer added.

Many hairstylists have chimed in with their takes on using PTO for hair appointments. One woman argued that hair appointments take longer now than they did in the past, so it’s much more difficult for stylists to service clients who work nine to five. Another woman argued PTO should be used to make hair appointments because that is the point of having paid personal time off. She said self-care is crucial and believes getting a haircut or color is important. Another viewer agreed using PTO for hair care is just a part of adulthood and having work obligations.

