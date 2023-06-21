‘So I’m not supposed to ask for a straw?’: Server shares her top customer ‘icks’

Restaurant customers who don’t read the menu, you’re on notice.

TikTok creator and restaurant server Grace (@gracefromthe6) posted a video on Monday displaying an Apple Notes app page titled, “Types of customers that give me the ick.” The video already has more than 14,000 views and more than 1,000 likes.

“After working a double on Father’s Day and getting severely undertipped, I have a lot of things I need to say,” Grace said in the video.

She runs through the first few types of customers who bother her, starting with people who ask questions that are clearly answered by the menu. “Don’t piss me off,” she said.

Then, Grace called our the “plastic silverware brigade.”

“Do y’all not understand that you’re using plastic silverware to eat off of a plate that went through the same dishwasher as the silverware?” she said.

Grace then called out people who seat themselves rather than wait to be seated. Another ick-worthy trait included people who ask for straws before the server has actually put the drinks on the table.

“You see I have four drinks in my hand? I’ve only set down two of them. … B**ch, can you wait for me to put everything down so I can give you a straw?” Grace said.

The “church crowd” also earned the server’s ire, with Grace claiming Sundays can sometimes be the worst days to work.

“You just praised the Lord and now you’re in here acting a fool, being rude,” Grace said.

The comment section popped off.

One person commented, “So I’m not supposed to ask for a straw?” And then one viewer chimed in, “Sometimes y’all forget to give straws so yes I’m asking.”

“All of these!!!!” one commenter said about Grace’s list. “I work at a Mexican place and the amount of people asking me if I have TACOS!!!!! Like cmon man!”

Another viewer added, “Dealing with the public is hard. No one gets it until you do it.”

“You also have to take into consideration that some people experience bad service so they aren’t sure what to expect with each server,” one person commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Grace via TikTok comment but did not receive an immediate response. Other creators have taken to TikTok recently to recount poor restaurant customer behavior.

