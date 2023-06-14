‘I would’ve lied and said we only have 1’: Customer doesn’t understand the difference between ‘chocolate’ and ‘chocolate peanut butter’ desserts

“I just witnessed something that perfectly encompasses what it’s like to work in customer service, for those of you who never have,” TikTok creator Marianne (@its.marianne.faith) said in a video posted this week. And if the restaurant customer she went on to describe in the video is really out there: yikes.

Marianne’s video struck a chord with viewers who love a service industry horror story, racking up 1.8 million views and more than 288,000 likes in just a day.

As the creator explained from her car, she was at a restaurant, and the server asked the table next to her if they wanted dessert. A woman at that table told the server that she had come in the day before and got a chocolate dessert.

According to Marianne, the server asked which dessert it was, explaining they offer two: one that’s just chocolate, and one that has both chocolate and peanut butter. The woman said that the dish she had before didn’t contain peanut butter, and the server offered to bring her the chocolate-only dessert

“Well, wait a minute, what’s the difference between the two chocolate ones?” Marianne remembered the woman asking.

As Marianne told it, what followed was a maddening merry-go-round between the customer and the server, with the former repeatedly asking what the difference was between the two chocolate desserts and the latter explaining that one was made with peanut butter and one wasn’t.

Eventually, the server gave up and went to grab a menu, the creator said.

“After this woman made that server go through that insanity-inducing conversation, after she walked away, the customer was looking after the server” and scoffed as if offended, Marianne said.

The creator concluded: “I hate people.”

One commenter wrote, “It should be a law that every adult must work at least 6 months in customer service.”

Another commented, “In that situation, it’s like the light is on, but nobody’s home. Customer service is the worst.”

“Why didn’t anyone at the table say something to her?!” one viewer asked. “That is bizarre – if one of my friends did that we would totally call them out!” Marianne replied, “Literally the guy she was with was just staring off into space lol.”

Someone commented, “I would’ve lied and Said we only have that 1 chocolate dessert I’ll get it for you. I don’t have the patience.”

“There is no way this story is real but I also know for a fact that it was,” another person chimed in.

Multiple commenters added that the customer was acting like an NPC—nonplayer character—in a video game. “Omg there was a glitch in the matrix,” one comment read.

Stories like this have popped up all over TikTok lately. One creator gave her account of barely surviving her return to the service industry after a few years due to rude customers. Another creator recounted how a customer complained after he cleared her empty plate.

The Daily Dot reached out to Marianne via Instagram direct message and did not receive an immediate response.