‘Diddy sure does love pizza!’: TikToker says he went through P. Diddy’s trash after raid. Here’s what he found

On Monday, Mar. 25, two of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by Homeland Security Investigations. The homes were searched in connection with a human trafficking investigation, of which the rapper is at the center of.

TikTokers have become infamous for their “true crime” obsession, from holding auctions for Jeffrey Dahmer’s glasses to taking matters into their own hands following the disappearance of Gabby Petito. It’s not uncommon for armchair criminologists to come under fire for taking things that little bit too far. But where does TikToker @joy.of.everything stand on all this?

The creator, who has already made several videos about Combs, has gone viral after filming himself going through the rapper’s trash following the raid.

“You can tell a lot about a person by what’s in their trash,” an on-screen caption read. As the camera panned across 13 uniform trash cans, the creator admitted that he was “scared” of what he would find before diving in for the video’s 3.3 million viewers.

Among pizza boxes, the TikToker’s haul included a broken spin chair, rubber gloves (which, he speculated, were from the investigation), a box of medicinal mushrooms, and a virtually untouched “rich people cake.”

Unsurprisingly, the TikToker’s behavior proved divisive in the comments. Users described his actions as “wild,” “crazy,” and “low,” as one commenter asked, “Are you allowed to look through people’s trash? I’m not sure.”

Broadly, it’s not illegal to dumpster dive in the U.S., but the location of the bin matters. This is because, if the trash can is on someone’s private property, you’d likely be trespassing in that instance which, in itself, is illegal.

But as morally and legally dubious as the act was, some users simply could not look away, as one admitted: “I would never open someone’s trash cans to see what’s in them I don’t care whose they are… BUT I’LL WATCH.”

Others were left stunned by the sheer number of bins, with one commenter remarking that “it’s obscene to have that number of bins for one home.”

“The staff already got the good stuff,” a further commenter quipped.

The TikToker and a representative for Combs didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

