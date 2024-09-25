Scrolling In The Deep: What does ‘BFFR’ mean on TikTok?

Scrolling in the deep is a weekly column that defines internet slang you need to know to operate online. It runs on Wednesdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter—but only our most dedicated readers get it.



There are myriad acronyms making the rounds on TikTok recently, and BFFR is a popular one Gen Z likes to use when calling someone out. While TBH, SMH, and other millennial-y abbreviations are widely used both IRL and online, ‘bffr’ is leaving the casual TikTok visitor stumped. So what does it mean?

What does BFFR mean?

‘BFFR’ stands for “be f*cking for real.” Usually used to accuse someone of lying, bffr is an AAVE phrase to express any skepticism you may feel toward someone or their actions. Most of the time, bffr is used negatively, usually in regard to someone sharing a viral ‘storytime’ that smells like BS.

Some netizens use it to show their anger, disgust, or disappointment at an incredulous thing someone did or said. One slang term older folks can compare it to is the beloved ‘90s phrase “get real.”

Where did BFFR come from?

BFFR isn’t new. Its former slang definition was as an alternative for the phrase “best friends forever,” and Gen Z’s version is nowhere near that wholesome. “Be for real” has also been around for a while, and “for real” was being used even earlier. The former was a catch-all phrase folks have used since the 2000s to accuse their friends of joking around or embellishing an anecdote.

BFFR is simply a more intense version of “be for real,” and with TikTokers shortening everything these days, bffr is a quick slew of keyboard taps to let someone know you’re calling them out on some bullsh*t.

How to use BFFR

On TikTok, users aren’t shy about calling out creators, corporations, and even the U.S. government by using bffr. While most acronyms begin as their uppercase counterparts, like LOL and LMFAO, bffr is often used in its lowercase iteration since Gen Z is known to have an aversion to capitalization .

Some examples:

“A McDonald’s small fry is how much now? Bffr”

“This man just asked me for my snap. Like im 31 bffr”

“You want me to tip you after you forgot to refill our waters all night? Bffr”

So if you find yourself rolling your eyes at someone’s suspicious story online or can’t believe the new serving size of Kraft mac & cheese , feel free to test out your new favorite abbreviation, bffr.

