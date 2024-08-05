‘Only whirlpool appliances for me’: Homeowner furious when her 3-year-old Samsung fridge suddenly goes out

A homeowner went viral on TikTok after ripping into Samsung. She said that a recent kitchen appliance that she purchased from the electronics company stopped working after only a few years.

Tori (@toritx90), who lives in Texas, recorded the video from her kitchen. She was standing next to her refrigerator, which she said recently stopped working. As of Sunday afternoon, her TikTok had amassed more than 633,500 views.

“Samsung, I really, really hate you right now. You got me doing the most,” Tori said. “I don’t know what your deal is, but out of nowhere my fridge stopped working.”

What happened to the customer’s refrigerator?

Tori said her problems first began when the fridge’s icemaker went out. She said she was “fine with” this isolated incident—until more problems started to arise.

“Now the whole fridge stopped working,” she said. The homeowner added that she has tried “everything possible to get it back to running.”

Tori said she was disappointed with Samsung, in part, because a second-hand fridge she purchased from OfferUp lasted her seven years. She said she sold the older appliance before purchasing the one from Samsung.

Tori didn’t reveal how much she spent on the Samsung fridge. But, by comparison, she said it broke after only having it for three years.

“It’s not working,” Tori said. “What is going on… this is ridiculous.”

Tori ended her video by asking viewers if they’ve experienced issues with the Samsung fridge.

“Samsung, you need to explain yourself,” she said. “This is ridiculous, especially for the price that these appliances are nowadays.”

Are Samsung refrigerators reliable?

There are long-standing problems with Samsung’s fridges, according to a report from USA Today. In 2022, it reported, there were nearly 700 fridge-related incidents reported across all brands. Of those reports, nearly 70% involved Samsung products.

According to the report, the Consumer Product Safety Commission has taken no public action on the complaints. It also reported that regulatory hurdles delay recalls, or even warnings, leaving unsturdy or unsafe products to remain on the market for years.

Common complaints for Samsung refrigerators include problems maintaining appropriate temperatures, malfunctioning ice makers, and food spoilage.

Because of the issues associated with Samsung fridges, some viewers pledged to stick to other manufacturers.

“Only whirlpool appliances for me,” one person wrote. “Had no issues.”

“Buy whirlpool or kitchen aid,” another suggested.

“I’ve never heard anything good about Samsung refrigerators,” a third viewer said.

“That’s why I always stay with old school fridges,” a fourth commenter added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tori via TikTok comment and to Samsung through its online media form.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.