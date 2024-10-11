‘That’s Sam’s Club for you’: Shopper says he caught Sam’s Club overcharging for meat by the pound

Sam’s Club might be price gouging their customers by weighing products wrong. But is it the only store doing this?

Recognized by Progressive Grocer as one of the Top 10 food retailers in the nation, Sam’s Club has made a name as not only a go-to stop for bulk products, but groceries as well.

But recently, the company has been getting some backlash on the internet from disappointed customers.

One man called out Sam’s Club after noticing an employee putting new stickers on expired products. Another content creator called out one of the locations for refusing to help her get a popular beverage.

And now, another customer is coming forward with their only story, specifically alleging that the company just ripped him off.

What happened at Sam’s Club?

In a video posted on Oct. 7 that has now reached over 50,000 views, TikTok user Jake (@jakegrizz34) shared his recent experience after purchasing meat from Sam’s Club.

He explains that he bought two packs of ground beef, one with a label saying that it contains 5.02 pounds of meat, and the other package says 5.01 pounds. However, he was quickly unsure of their weights.

Jake decided to do an experiment of his own, and in the video, he uses his personal scale to see if they actually equal 10.03 pounds combined.

And shockingly it totals to 9 pounds and 12 ounces instead, including the weight of the two packages. This means that he was shorted nearly a full pound of ground beef.

“Ball’s in your court,” he tells Sam’s Club in the clip.

Apparently, he is not the only one who has experienced a negative experience purchasing from

In the comments section, other consumers shared their similar situations in which they paid for incorrectly weighed food.

“I just went through the same thing with my chicken thighs from Sam’s. I needed 5lbs exactly for a recipe so I bought a 5.2lb package… Kept weighting out to 4lbs 14oz,” one user shared.

“I just got boneless thighs from there and was short of the label weight by almost a pound,” another commented.

“Thats sams club for you. My MIL got 15pounds and it came out to 13lbs. And they didn’t do anything,” a third said.

Are stores allowed to do this?

The discussion of whether we are truly getting our money’s worth when we buying groceries has been a discussion for years.

Since consumers are discovering consistent disparages when it comes to just how much they are being charged, it’s become an actionable offense.

In 2015, one of Sam’s Club competitors, Whole Foods, was met with a major lawsuit for reportedly overcharging by mislabeling the weight of their products.

The same situation happened this year with Walmart. A class-action was filed against the grocery store, to which it agreed to pay $45 million dollars to resolve the inflation issue with their customers.

Needless to say, misleading weight labels and corresponding price changes has put major food retail companies in legal trouble. At the time of publication, there is no lawsuit active against Sam’s Club for this reason.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sam’s Club via email and Jake via TikTok DM and comment.

