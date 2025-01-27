‘SITUATIONAL AWARENESS’: Ex-Secret Service agent reveals how to safely pump gasoline at the station

Scott Bryson, a retired Secret Service agent, is spilling the secrets of staying safe in public spaces—and he’s not playing around. His TikTok video, which has amassed over 7.4 million views, has become a crash course in staying alert, even in places as mundane as the mall.

The video, captioned “When you go out in public be observant…,” combines practical tips with Bryson’s no-nonsense delivery, and it’s striking a chord with viewers. Here’s how he says to approach every trip to the pump.

Survey your surroundings in parking lots and gas stations

Let’s start with the basics. As Bryson puts it, “Get off your phone.” Easier said than done for some, but he emphasizes that distraction can be dangerous, particularly in parking lots. Whether you’re heading to the mall, church, or a gas station, he stresses keeping your eyes up and your phone in your pocket or bag.

One standout tip? Pay attention to the cars parked near yours, especially if one is unusually close or seems out of place. “If you come out and there’s a car parked super close to the line… that should be a red flag,” he says, cautioning against hopping into your car without a quick sweep of the area. And if the suspicious vehicle is a minivan or SUV, take special note of sliding doors that could signal a lurking threat.

“Pump the brakes,” Bryson urges, both figuratively and literally. Take a moment to assess your surroundings before jumping in your car.

At gas stations, Bryson wants you to keep your awareness sharp. Lean against your car while the pump is running, and maintain a clear view of everything happening in front of you—essentially halving your blind spots. If someone approaches you with ill intent? Use the gas pump to your advantage. “Spray them with gas,” he says matter-of-factly. “They’ll probably run off.” I’d hope so.

Sit smart from the pub to the pew

Restaurants, churches, and theaters all pose their own set of challenges, but Bryson’s advice is consistent. Know where the exits are, and avoid sitting in spots that leave you boxed in. “Don’t sit with your back to the door,” he advises. Instead, pick a seat that lets you see the entrance and plan an escape route.

For those who find themselves in the middle of a crowded row, he has one solution: don’t. “Sit on the end,” Bryson suggests. “If you’re a fighter, you can get up and go fight. If you’re not, that’s cool too—you can run. But you gotta be able to get out.” And that’s on flight or flight.

TikTok’s verdict: Lean into street smarts

The video has racked up plenty of comments, with users offering their own perspectives. “Staying OFF your phone is going to be folks [sic] biggest challenge,” one commenter quipped. Others echoed Bryson’s call for cautiousness. “SITUATIONAL AWARENESS. My dad instilled this into my brain,” one wrote, while another spoke on how certain upbringings prepare you for unexpected dangers: “Basically street smarts,” they remarked, “if you were raised in a bad area these are natural instincts.”

A few added their own advice. “when sitting in your car in [a] parking lot LOCK your doors!” one user exclaimed, while another expressed that hypervigilance is paramount, stating, “Moral of the story: head on swivel at ALL TIMES. Be alert & pay attention to everything.” That about sums things up.

Although Bryson did not respond to the Daily Dot for comment, his video’s popularity shows one thing: People are hungry for practical advice that helps them navigate everyday situations with a sense of control and security. Don’t take that for granted.

