‘Security tag didn’t stand a chance’: Roses Discount worker shares everything customers stole that day

If you’ve ever worked retail, you’re likely familiar with the methods customers utilize to shoplift from stores.

Some methods are innovative; for example, one TikTok user claimed that Walmart changed its vest design because people were buying the previous design online to steal from the store. Other methods are simple, such as removing the products from their boxes and stashing the boxes in-store, as shown in this video by a Target employee.

Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after documenting everything she could find that customers stole in a single day from her workplace, Roses Discount Store.

In a video with over 320,000 views, TikTok user Shania (@cocoa_nia8) walks through the aisles, discovering various discarded items along the way.

In total, shoplifters stole two packs of LED lighting strips, a phone and tablet stand, a bar of soap, slime, a box of Summer’s Eve Cleansing Cloths, and two pairs of underwear from a 3-pack.

The fact that the TikToker said “I approve” after observing some of these thefts caught the attention of commenters, with many claiming that they knew what she meant in saying it.

“The ‘I approve’ lol. I thought the same thing going through my old grocery store, they literally chased a man down for stealing some tooth paste,” recalled a user. “I’m over here like let that man have some fresh breath…yall can afford that $3 loss.”

“As an employee of Dollar Tree I lowkey approve of some of the stuff people [steal] but it’s only a dollar 25,” added another.

“Lol whenever it’s a necessity I always approve,” declared a third.

Shania later posted a second video showing the results of more shoplifting attempts.

In this iteration, visitors stole an air freshener, a pillowcase, a 3-pack of boys’ t-shirts, and a bag of candy.

Commenters were quick to show their appreciation for the user’s videos.

“Ok but please don’t stop doing this series!” exclaimed a commenter.

“I’ll be back for this series every day,” echoed another. “thank you for your service!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Shania via TikTok direct message and Roses via email.