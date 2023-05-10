‘Not your stepdad asking if you’re satisfied with the apology’: Man punches girl’s car in road rage incident. Her stepdad tracked him down at Walmart and made him apologize

No man should start trouble with a girl dad, and one viral TikTok video is making that abundantly clear.

In a viral clip that has been shared over 4,600,000 times, TikTok user @briebandddzz explained the lengths that her stepfather went to get her justice after she recorded a man punching her car.

“Me just driving & a car comes beeping at me, then a guy hops out and punches my car..” a caption on the video reads. The video then shows a man punching her vehicle’s window.

The man screams at her, before getting back into his car and driving away.

However, it appears he didn’t get away far enough, because another clip shows the man giving a heartfelt apology to the woman.

“My stepdad finds him at Walmart 2 days later and calls me & makes him apologize to me,” another caption explains.

The audio-less video shows the man from the earlier clip and another man who appears to be the woman’s stepfather. The stepdad mouths, “satisfied?” to his stepdaughter making sure she was ok with the apology. The Daily Dot reached out to @briebandddzz via TikTok comment.

TikTok users in the comments section admired the stepfather’s bravery and swift action.

“Not your stepdad asking if your satisfied with the apology,” a commenter remarks.

“Yesss dad!!” one user says

“Love it,” user Keeks comments.

“My dad would’ve done the same thing!” another user writes.

This is not the first road rage story to go viral on social media. Last year, the Daily Dot reported on an incident of road rage that snowballed into a couple trying to break into a TikToker’s home. And social media has been abuzz with critical acclaim over A24’s new series Beef (streaming on Netflix) which follows two characters who try to get revenge on one another after an incident of road rage.